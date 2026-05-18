Legislative Update: What Legislation Didn’t Make It to the First Checkpoint

Last Friday was the first “deadline” for legislation to have moved through the Appropriations and/or Finance Committees in its house of origin or it would have to wait for the next legislative session for a chance to become law. As a result a lot has changed since Streetsblog’s last update two weeks ago, so read on to find out if your favorite, or least favorite, piece of legislation is still alive.

Shockingly, this legislation did not receive a vote in committee.

Assembly Legislation

Assembly Bill 1421, Vehicles: Road Usage Charge Technical Advisory Committee, directs the California Transportation Commission to continue and deepen a study into whether a road usage charge could eventually serve as an alternative to the state’s traditional gas tax. Passed the Assembly in January and was assigned to the Rules Committee in the Senate. No Hearing date has been set in the Senate.

This is the legislation that created a stir with right-wing influencers who told followers either that it would replace the gas tax with a vehicle miles traveled fee, that it was already passed and would do so, or would add a VMT fee to the existing gas tax. In both article and short video, Streetsblog explained how none of that was true. While the legislation has not moved since the last update, it has added a list of supporting organizations.

Assembly Bill 1546, Driving under the influence, would increase penalties for repeat DUI offenders to bring California law more in line with other states. This legislation passed the Appropriations Committee and is headed to the Assembly Floor.

Assembly Bill 1557, Vehicles: Electric Bicycles, would limit the motor output of e-bikes sold in the state to a maximum of 750 watts, aligning with existing federal e-bike definitions. This legislation did not receive a hearing in Appropriations and is dead for this session. Streetsblog covered the introduction of this legislation and its passage in the Transportation Committee.

Assembly Bill 1569, Pupil safety: electric bicycle: safety and training program, focuses on improving e-bike safety for students by tying campus access to basic safety education. This legislation has passed the Assembly and is awaiting assignment in the Senate. Streetsblog covered the Transportation Committee hearing where this legislation was moved.

Assembly Bill 1599: Public transit: California Transit Stop Registry: transit datasets, would create a statewide unique identifier for every transit stop. This legislation was unanimously passed by the Transportation Committee and Appropriations Committee and is moving to the Assembly Floor. Streetsblog discussed this legislation in episode 14.1 of StreetSmart.

Assembly Bill 1662, Driving record: points: misdemeanor diversion, would change existing law so that drivers who avoid fines through a court-mandated misdemeanor diversion program would still receive points on their driving record. This legislation was unanimously passed by Public Safety, Transportation, and Appropriations Committees and is moving to the Assembly Floor. Streetsblog covered the introduction of this legislation as part of a package of bills intended to reduce the number of DUI deaths.

Assembly Bill 1740, Coastal resources: coastal development permits: urban multimodal communities: bicycle facilities, would allow qualifying cities to bypass individual California Coastal Commission approvals for certain housing and transportation projects if they meet specific urban, multimodal criteria. This legislation passed the Natural Resources, and Housing & Community Development, and and Appropriations Committee and is moving to the Assembly Floor. Streetsblog covered this legislation when it was introduced and at its committee hearings, which narrowed its criteria to only apply to the city of Santa Monica. Santa Monica Next notes that the city will possibly reach accord with the Coastal Commission outside of the legislature.

Assembly Bill 1833, Consumer Driving Data Protection Act of 2026, lets drivers voluntarily opt into insurance telematics with privacy protections. This legislation did not move this session.

Assembly Bill 1837, Video imaging of parking violations, would enable transit lane and bus stop camera enforcement permanently statewide. This legislation has passed the Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection Committee and Transportation Committees. It did not require an Appropriations Committee hearing and is awaiting a vote on the Assembly Floor.

Assembly Bill 1942, the E-Bike Accountability Act, would require owners of Class 2 and Class 3 electric bicycles to register those bikes with the California Department of Motor Vehicles and display a special license plate issued by the DMV. It passed the Transportation Committee but did not receive a vote in the Appropriations Committee and will not move this session.

Streetsblog already covered this legislation twice, both when it was introduced and the backlash from advocacy groups that feel it is the wrong fix for problems associated with e-motos. Streetsblog also covered the hearing with the Transportation Committee.

Assembly Bill 1976, Streets and highways: pedestrian and bicycle facilities, is a wide-ranging bill aimed at streamlining the planning, construction, and protection of pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure across the state. The legislation passed both the Transportation and Local Government Committees but was not passed by the Appropriations Committee and will not move further this session. Streetsblog covered this legislation when it was introduced.

Assembly Bill 2015, Navigation programs: slow streets, would help cities “keep slow streets slow” by stopping navigation apps from routing cut-through traffic onto neighborhood streets designed for local access, walking, and biking. The legislation was passed by the Committee on Transportation, Local Government Committee and Appropriations Committee. It is headed to the full Assembly.

Assembly Bill 2074, Regional transit hub districts: downtown housing developments, would require California’s seven largest cities, (Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, and Long Beach) to create designated regional transit hub districts in their urban cores by mid-2027. This legislation has passed three committees: Natural Resources, Local Government, and Housing and Community Development and the Appropriations Committee. It is headed to the full Assembly. Streetsblog covered this legislation after it was heard in committee.

Assembly Bill 2168, Active Transportation Program: guidelines, would include transit-rich and infill opportunity areas as a program priority, prioritize the leveraging of more state transportation funding to the ATP, and mandate the implementation of penalties for applicants who do not use previously allocated program funds promptly. This legislation passed the Transportation Committee, and Appropriations Committees. It is headed to the full Assembly.

Assembly Bill 2276, The Stop Super Speeders Act, would create a statewide pilot program requiring reckless and excessive speed offenders to install active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) devices in their vehicles as a condition of regaining driving privileges. This legislation was passed by the Public Safety and Privacy & Consumer Protection Committees but was not heard in the Appropriations Committee and is defeated for this session. Streetsblog covered this legislation when it was introduced.

Assembly Bill 2284, Electric bicycles: Attorney General list, would require CHP to publish a list of devices marketed as e-bikes that are not actually legal e-bikes. The legislation failed to pass the Transportation Committee and has been defeated for this session.

Assembly Bill 2595, Vehicles: electric bicycles, creates a local pilot program in San Mateo County focused on improving electric bicycle safety among young riders. creates a local pilot program in San Mateo County focused on improving electric bicycle safety among young riders. This legislation has passed the Assembly and is awaiting committee assignment in the Senate. Streetsblog covered the Transportation Committee hearing where this legislation was moved.

Senate Legislation

Senate Bill 677, Housing development: transit-oriented development, aims to strengthen California’s transit-oriented housing laws by closing loopholes used by cities to evade development requirements. The bill expands definitions to include high-frequency ferry service and reinforces mandates for building housing near major transit stops. Passed the Senate in January, and is still awaiting committee assignment in the Assembly.

This legislation is related to Senate Bill 79 that was extensively covered last year. Streetsblog covered SB 677 in an article about Los Angeles Metro’s attempts to exempt the county from SB 79.

Senate Bill 1035, Motor vehicle fuel tax: greenhouse gas reduction programs: suspension, would suspend the state gas tax and other fuel charges for one year. Assigned to the Environmental Quality and Revenue & Taxation Committees. This legislation was defeated in committee on a 2-2 vote, and will not move this session.

Streetsblog covered this legislation when it was introduced and critiqued it in a short video.

Senate Bill 1167, Vehicles: Electric Bicycles, seeks to define the differences between e-bikes and e-motos. It passed the Transportation, Natural Resources, and Appropriations Committees. It is awaiting a vote from the full Senate. Streetsblog discussed this legislation in episode 14.1 of StreetSmart and covered its passage by the Transportation Committee.

Senate Bill 1292, County community schools and juvenile court schools: administration and operation, gives cities stronger curb management tools to enforce parking violations in loading zones, bike lanes, and crosswalks. The legislation was passed by the Transportation Committee but did not receive a vote from the Appropriations Committee and is defeated for this session.

Senate Bill 1361, Transit-oriented housing developments: local governments: transit agencies and projects. Makes it illegal for municipalities to oppose transit projects on the basis of zoning changes that are required for Major Transit Stops. This legislation passed the Local Government Committee and is awaiting a vote of the full Senate. Streetsblog covered an earlier, more controversial, version of this legislation and provided an update after it was amended and passed in committee.

Senate Bill 1411, Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund: funding conditions: high-speed rail, would lift restrictions limiting high-speed rail spending to the Merced–Bakersfield segment. This could accelerate work in Southern California or toward the Bay Area. This legislation passed the Transportation and Environmental Quality Committees but did not receive a vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee. It cannot become law this session unless included in other legislation. Streetsblog discussed this legislation in episode 14.2 of StreetSmart.

Senate Bill 1423, Transportation funding: State Transportation Improvement Program: Active Transportation Program would steer half of STIP funds toward projects that make streets safer for people walking, biking, and taking transit, while also making the state’s top safe streets grant program easier for cities to access. This legislation passed the Transportation and Appropriations Committees. It is awaiting a full vote in the Senate.