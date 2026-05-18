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Monday’s Headlines

Just a heads up - I'm traveling for the long weekend and there will not be any newsletter or updates on Friday.
11:07 AM PDT on May 18, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
  • Who’s Excited for Tomorrow’s D Line Dash Race?!?!
  • OCTA Hosts Demonstration to Pitch Connecting Bikeways (Fullerton Observer)
  • LA’s Sidewalk Repair Program Still a Disaster (LAT)
  • Republican Leader in Sacramento Calls for End to High-Speed Rail (SacBee)
  • South Pasadena Goes One for Two in Approving Complete Streets Plans
  • More on Caltrans’ Bullet Bus Concept (Hoodline)
  • More on California’s $10 Billion E-Truck Rebate Program (Union-Trib)
  • Tracking Air Quality at Oakland Schools (Oaklandside)
  • Uber Offering Transit Agencies $50,000 to Test on-demand Service (Cities Today)
  • Gas Prices Driving Public Transit Ridership (Grist)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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