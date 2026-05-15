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Friday’s Headlines

Dumb E-Bike Legislation has died. Full update on Monday.
11:02 AM PDT on May 15, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • How State Parking Law AB 2097 Is Working (UCLA Housing Voice Podcast)
  • The Dumbest E-Bike Legislation Dies in Approps Committee (Biking In LA)
    • Update on Monday on Legislation That Died/Survived First Deadline
  • Long Beach To Ban High Power E-Bikes On Sidewalks (LB Post)
  • Some In Santa Clarita Frustrated About E-Bikes (SC Signal)
  • Accolades for Caltrain Electrification (RailwayAge)
  • Renew Your Car Registration (OC Register)
  • California Unveils E-Truck Rebate (Union-Trib)
  • Ranking Dem. on the House Transportation Committee: Consensus Emerging around Multi-year Bill for Safety and Freight (Transport Topics)
  • Amtrak Unveiled Freedom250, Next-gen Acela train (Railway Age)
  • Trump’s War Inflation Hurting Schools/Other Governments (Fresno Bee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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