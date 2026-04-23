Opposition Melts Away as Durazo Announces Major Changes to SB 1361
“SB 1361 simply says transit decisions should be based on legitimate transportation planning issues,” she said, “not opposition tied solely to SB 79 height or density standards.”
1:11 PM PDT on April 23, 2026
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