Protestors Disrupt USDOT Secretary’s Attack on California High-Speed Rail

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced a federal investigation into California High-Speed Rail "waste, fraud, and abuse"

River

Sen. Ben Allen Moves to Protect California’s Freshwater

Environmentalists throughout the country…no throughout the world…have discovered in recent years that it can no longer count on America’s federal government for help stewarding this world. Nowhere is that more true in the battle to protect clean, freshwater, especially in California.

Streetsblog Los AngelesTransportation Funding

Trump Policies and Interruptions Put Transit Infrastructure Projects at Risk

"This administration has been really clear that they don't want to fund projects that cut carbon emissions. What they want to do is to take out the green stuff."

Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

That Duffy press conference in LA got a lot of attention, but LA officials were quiet because they need wildfire assistance that might not be coming.

Streetsblog USABicycling

Friday Video: The Best Super Bowl Ad You’ll Never See

Senator Scott Wiener

Wiener Introduces Legislation to Speed-Up Permitting for Major Transit Projects – Including High-Speed Rail

“Public transportation is critical to California’s future, but a broken permit process has eroded Californians’ trust in transit agencies’ ability to deliver projects on time and on budget.”

Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Safety upgrades in the Bay, Sacramento, and more even as the feds. retreat on clean transportation.

Streetsblog USAVision Zero

Are We Starting to Treat Plane Crashes The Way We Treat Car Crashes?

Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

SFMTA Installing Curbside Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia from 15th to 23rd

Transportation Funding

CalBike Summit Session This Thursday: Creative Approaches to Funding Active Transportation Infrastructure

It’s time to get creative when planning how to fund active transportation in California.

