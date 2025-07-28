Legislative Update: Summer Recess Edition

Which Bills Are Alive and Which Have Died in the California Legislature as Electeds Take Summer Break

July 18 was the last day for the legislature before its one month summer break and also the last day for legislation to clear all of the necessary policy committees or else they will have to wait for next year for a chance to become law. If legislation needs approval from one of the appropriations or budget committees before a full floor vote, it can still get that in August or September before a final floor vote.

So how has your favorite piece of legislation fared so far? The list of bills below is in alpha-numerical order, their current status in bold, a brief description of the legislation, and finally links to previous coverage.

But first, when the legislature and governor passed and signed a budget, they made changes to the state’s environmental review law (CEQA) which will see major shifts in how environmental review is done. If you’re not familiar with the changes, read this article from earlier this month.

Assembly Bills

AB 289, State highway work zone speed safety program: AB 289 would allow the state to use automated speed cameras to enforce speed limits in areas where roads are under construction or repair. It passed the Assembly and has passed all policy committees in the Senate. It still needs to be approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and the full Senate.

AB 366, Ignition interlock devices: AB 366 would extend the operation of these provisions indefinitely after a driver is found guilty of a DUI and would repeal related reporting requirements. It passed the Assembly and has passed all policy committees in the Senate. It still needs to be approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and the full Senate. Read more.

AB 394, Transit Safety Bill: AB 394 would expand existing legal protections offered to riders and transit operators by strengthening penalties for assaults against transit employees, broaden enforcement against trespassing on transit systems, and empower courts to issue prohibition orders restricting access to individuals convicted of violent offenses against transit workers. It passed the Assembly and has passed all policy committees in the Senate. It still needs to be approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and the full Senate. Read more.

A.B. 697, Protected species: authorized take for State Route 37 expansion: A.B. 697 would allow for the construction of additional travel lanes on State Route 37 between Vallejo and State Route 121 in Sonoma County despite the project area running through protected habitats and wetlands passed the Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee. It passed the Assembly and has passed all policy committees in the Senate. It still needs to be approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and the full Senate. Read more.

AB 891 Quick-Build Project Pilot Program: AB 891 would require Caltrans to develop quick-build bike lane and intersection projects to improve safety on state highways for cyclists and pedestrians. It passed the Assembly and has passed all policy committees in the Senate. It still needs to be approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and the full Senate. Read more.

AB 939, The Safe, Sustainable, Traffic-Reducing Transportation Bond Act of 2026: AB 939 ,which would have placed a bond on the November 3, 2026 statewide ballot to fund sustainable transportation throughout California, did not receive a committee hearing or vote. This legislation cannot be voted on again until the next session. Read more.

AB 954, The Bike Highways Bill: A heavily amended AB 954 now adds a definition of bike highways to state planning documents, making it possible for government bodies to develop and fund their own programs or for the legislature to take up bike highways again in a future session. It passed the Assembly and has passed all policy committees in the Senate. It still needs to be approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee and the full Senate. Read more.

Senate Bills

SB 63, San Francisco Bay area: local revenue measure: transportation funding: SB 63 would allow Bay Area transit agencies to place a measure on the November 2026 ballot to fund operations. It passed the Senate and has passed all policy committees in the Assembly. It still needs to be approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee and the full Assembly. Read more.

SB 71, California Environmental Quality Act exemptions for transit projects: SB 71 would streamline the state-mandated environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for public transportation and bike and pedestrian infrastructure projects that reduce car dependency. It passed the Senate and has passed all policy committees in the Assembly. It still needs to be approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee and the full Assembly. Read more. Read more.

SB79, Housing development: transit-oriented development: SB 79 allows municipalities to upzone near transit and gives transit agencies greater leeway in developing property that they own. The legislation has been opposed by some environmental and housing groups noting it overrides existing rules in some cities (Los Angeles for example) that have spurred affordable housing growth. It passed the Senate and has passed all policy committees in the Assembly. It still needs to be approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee and the full Assembly. Read more.

SB 222, Climate Disasters, Civil Actions: SB 222 would allow victims of climate disasters their insurers or the California FAIR Plan to sue oil companies to recoup losses was defeated in the Senate Judiciary Committee. This legislation cannot be voted on again until the next session. Read more.

SB 445, Transportation: planning: complete streets facilities: sustainable transportation projects: S.B. 445 would create deadlines on local governments, special districts, telecommunications companies, and public and private utilities to comply with permitting processes so that the process will not be extended while local governments barter for concessions. It passed the Senate and has passed all policy committees in the Assembly. It still needs to be approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee and the full Assembly.

SB 601, California Freshwater: S.B. 601 would restore state-level protections to California’s freshwater that used to exist under federal law. It passed the Senate and has passed all policy committees in the Assembly. It still needs to be approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee and the full Assembly. Read more.

SB 720, Automated traffic enforcement system programs: SB 720 would modernize state regulations for municipalities to create and operate red light camera programs. Similar changes in other states have led to dramatic decreases in both crashes and fatalities. It passed the Senate and has passed all policy committees in the Assembly. It still needs to be approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee and the full Assembly. Read More.