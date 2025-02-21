Sen. Ben Allen Moves to Protect California’s Freshwater

Environmentalists throughout the country…no throughout the world…have discovered in recent years that it can no longer count on America’s federal government for help stewarding this world. Nowhere is that more true in the battle to protect clean, freshwater, especially in California.

Federal regulations regarding the protection of fresh water have changed several times in just the past five years:

State Senator Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica) isn’t content with playing defense on water issues. Allen introduced Senate Bill 601 legislation that would restore protections on California’s fresh water removed by the Supreme Court.

“The challenges presented by ever-changing federal policy requires California to step up and fill the void that is left when priorities become misaligned,” said Allen in a statement. “The federal Clean Water Act, punched by the Supreme Court less than two years ago, provided important protections for many waters throughout California. Now more than ever, we must take action to protect vulnerable ecosystems so they may thrive long into the future.”

SB 601 will re-establish previous federal protections through changes to state law for California wetlands, streams, and drinking water by establishing permitting standards that defend against discharge pollutants from business operations or construction. “Playing offense,” Allen promises that these standards will meet or be more stringent federal protections provided during the Biden administration.

“The persistent undermining of federal protections for clean water leaves California streams and wetlands vulnerable to pollution and mismanagement,” said Ashley Overhouse, Water Policy Advisor for Defenders of Wildlife. “Now is the time for California to ensure that clean, healthy waters remain available for future generations of wildlife and people alike.”

Senate Bill 601 is sponsored by the Defenders of Wildlife and the California Coastkeeper Alliance.