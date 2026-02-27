The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California

Streetsblog L.A.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Here's This Week's Videos:

Tuesday

A quick look at the competing transportation funding ballot measures that could be on the ballot this fall in Fresno County.

Tuesday

Streetsblog L.A. goes armadillo hunting in the wilds of Los Angeles and Culver City. No actual armadillos (nor any cyclists) were harmed in the production of this video.

Wednesday:

Republicans propose eliminating the state gas tax for a year.

So, remember last week's "conspiracy theory" edition where Damien noticed how poorly videos do on TikTok that mention the president in a negative light? He experimented with it again this week. The following video had ZERO VIEWS on TikTok after six hours, so he changed the lead to make it less critical of Republicans. The new video garnered a modest 400 views, which is disappointing for where the channel is, but quite a bit better than 0 .

The original video's YouTube is first, and the modified video on TikTok is second.

Thursday:

Viral video breaking news alert! L.A. Metro announced Friday May 8 as the opening day for four new miles of subway extending from Koreatown to Beverly Hills. The new Metro D Line extension will whisk riders from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. in just 20 minutes. And that's not all! This is just the first of three under-construction D Line extensions totaling nine miles - all expected to open in advance of the 2028 Olympics/Paralympics.

@streetsblogla8 Opening May 8: four new miles of Metro subway opens - from #Koreatown to BeverlyHills. Ride from Beverly Hills to DTLA in 20 minutes! ♬ original sound - streetsblogla

For a longer (but still just 76 seconds of your day) explainer of that new Metro D Line subway extension opening in May, watch this earlier Streetsblog L.A. video from November.

And if you're still reading this far down, you can learn about why Metro delayed the D Line opening a bit. Watch via this exclusive Metro interview (wink) video from late January.