Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Video

The Week in Short Video

Fresno ballot measures, wild armadillos, gas tax holidays, and four miles of mid-city Los Angeles subway opening in May

10:37 AM PST on February 27, 2026

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Here's This Week's Videos:

Tuesday

A quick look at the competing transportation funding ballot measures that could be on the ballot this fall in Fresno County.

Tuesday

Streetsblog L.A. goes armadillo hunting in the wilds of Los Angeles and Culver City. No actual armadillos (nor any cyclists) were harmed in the production of this video.

@streetsblogla8

Did you know that armadillos keep bicyclists safe!?! Wild Streetsblog stalks armadillos in #CulverCity and #bikela

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Wednesday:

Republicans propose eliminating the state gas tax for a year.

So, remember last week's "conspiracy theory" edition where Damien noticed how poorly videos do on TikTok that mention the president in a negative light? He experimented with it again this week. The following video had ZERO VIEWS on TikTok after six hours, so he changed the lead to make it less critical of Republicans. The new video garnered a modest 400 views, which is disappointing for where the channel is, but quite a bit better than 0 .

The original video's YouTube is first, and the modified video on TikTok is second.

@streetsblogcal

California Gas Tax “Holiday” — What’s Really Going On? CaliforniaPolitics GasTax GasPrices ClimatePolicy

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday:

Viral video breaking news alert! L.A. Metro announced Friday May 8 as the opening day for four new miles of subway extending from Koreatown to Beverly Hills. The new Metro D Line extension will whisk riders from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. in just 20 minutes. And that's not all! This is just the first of three under-construction D Line extensions totaling nine miles - all expected to open in advance of the 2028 Olympics/Paralympics.

@streetsblogla8

Opening May 8: four new miles of Metro subway opens - from #Koreatown to BeverlyHills. Ride from Beverly Hills to DTLA in 20 minutes!

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

For a longer (but still just 76 seconds of your day) explainer of that new Metro D Line subway extension opening in May, watch this earlier Streetsblog L.A. video from November.

@streetsblogla8

New Metro subway - under Wilshire - opening in early 2026 #Metro #DLine #BeverlyHills

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

And if you're still reading this far down, you can learn about why Metro delayed the D Line opening a bit. Watch via this exclusive Metro interview (wink) video from late January.

@streetsblogla8

Metro D Line subway opening - 4 new miles under Wilshire Blvd to #BeverlyHills - is delayed. Looks like probably April or May 2026.

♬ original sound - streetsblogla
Joe Anthony
@https://bsky.app/profile/ohaijoe.bsky.social

Joe Anthony is a social media strategist, producer, and community organizer with over 15 years of experience across television, film, politics, non-profits, and major brands. A long-time advocate for cycling in Los Angeles and beyond, Joe introduced the #BikeLA hashtag in the early days of Twitter and helped shape how cyclists connect online by organizing uniform cycling hashtags in cities around the world.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Speeding Cameras

Op/Ed: The Cameras We Fear and the Speed We Ignore

We can hold two ideas at once. Surveillance systems that accumulate unchecked power deserve opposition. Tools that are narrow, transparent, and built with statutory guardrails deserve evaluation on their merits.

Andrew Wright
February 27, 2026
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

We wanted e-bike incentives. They offered EV rebates. But maybe we'll get nothing.

February 27, 2026
Streetsblog USATransportation Alternatives

Americans Demand Congress Fund Active Transportation In Next Infrastructure Bill — And Not Just The Bike/Walk Advocates

A "back to basics" surface transportation bill — as Republicans are seeking — would be devastating for road safety and small businesses.

February 26, 2026
Safety

“Stop Super Speeders Act” Takes Aim at California’s Most Dangerous Drivers

Bill would stop super speeders after they're caught and hopefully before they kill.

February 26, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPublic Transportation

SGV Bus Rapid Transit Gets Another $3.9M for Study and Design

Early improvements combine for about 14 miles of continuous bus lanes, expected to be installed in advance of the 2028 Olympic games.

February 26, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Metro D Line Subway Extension Will Open Friday May 8

Subway riders will be able to travel from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. in just 20 minutes.

February 26, 2026
See all posts