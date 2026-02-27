- Budget Watchdog Says Deficit Too Big for Gov's EV Rebates (CapRadio)
- Carson Plans 20-Mile Bike Network Before Olympics (Daily Breeze)
- LA Breaks Ground on Bike/Ped Bridge to Give Access to Wilmington Waterfront Promenade (Press Release)
- Modified Worse-Scenario Plan for BART (SFStandard)
- BART's Own Directors Delayed by Breakdown (SFStandard)
- SD Proposes E-bike/Cargo Bike Restrictions (10 News)
- Reminder: EV/Low Emission Stickers Don't Give Express Lane Benefits (OCReg)
- America's Trains Average Same Speed as WWII Era (American Affairs)
- People Might Want to Drive on Highways, but No One Wants to Live Near One (The Urbanist)
- Tariffs Hurt Bike Shops (10 News)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
We wanted e-bike incentives. They offered EV rebates. But maybe we'll get nothing.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Op/Ed: The Cameras We Fear and the Speed We Ignore
We can hold two ideas at once. Surveillance systems that accumulate unchecked power deserve opposition. Tools that are narrow, transparent, and built with statutory guardrails deserve evaluation on their merits.
The Week in Short Video
Fresno ballot measures, wild armadillos, gas tax holidays, and four miles of mid-city Los Angeles subway opening in May
Americans Demand Congress Fund Active Transportation In Next Infrastructure Bill — And Not Just The Bike/Walk Advocates
A "back to basics" surface transportation bill — as Republicans are seeking — would be devastating for road safety and small businesses.
“Stop Super Speeders Act” Takes Aim at California’s Most Dangerous Drivers
Bill would stop super speeders after they're caught and hopefully before they kill.
SGV Bus Rapid Transit Gets Another $3.9M for Study and Design
Early improvements combine for about 14 miles of continuous bus lanes, expected to be installed in advance of the 2028 Olympic games.
Metro D Line Subway Extension Will Open Friday May 8
Subway riders will be able to travel from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. in just 20 minutes.