Quick-Build Legislation Makes It Through the Assembly

On Wednesday, AB 891 Quick-Build Project Pilot Program, passed the Assembly by a 61-17-1 vote with all sixty Assembly Democrats voting for the legislation. AB 891 would require Caltrans to develop quick-build bike lane and intersection projects to improve safety on state highways for cyclists and pedestrians.

“Quick-build has become a planning staple, allowing California communities to fix road hazards before another bike rider or pedestrian is hurt,” writes Jared Sanchez, policy director for CalBike, before thanking the bill’s author for their work on the legislation.

“I’m encouraged by the broad support in the Assembly to add this to the Caltrans toolkit and for Assemblymember Zbur’s (D-Santa Monica) leadership on the Quick-Build Bill. Catrans maintains some of the most dangerous streets for vulnerable road users; I hope this pilot launches a new phase at the agency where it acts rapidly to add Complete Streets elements and make our state routes safer.”

A "quick-build project" is a temporary, easily adjustable infrastructure improvement that can be installed rapidly using readily available materials rather than go through a prolonged planning process.

While there can be a public process beforehand, the agency will often solicit feedback from the community after the installation is on the ground while a larger one is planned. Quick-build projects often rely on paint, signage, and plastic barriers, when concrete or other stronger materials will be needed for a permanent improvement.

Supporters of AB 891 worried when the legislation was placed “on suspension” earlier this spring. Because the legislation would cost the state money if signed into law and because of the state’s budget crisis, it was plausible that it would never receive a full Assembly vote. However, in late May the legislation was read on the floor and then voted on just days before the deadline to pass the Assembly.

Santa Monica has made use of quick-build projects on local streets in recent years. Some examples: the plastic-bollard parking protected bike lane on Broadway in 2023, a series of Safe Routes to School projects also in 2023, and the city is planning to use quick-build for the East Pico Safety Project. The city also recently earned a grant from the Southern California Association of Governments to create a quick-build greenway on residential Washington Ave.

Zbur’s district also includes Malibu, where the Pacific Coast Highway has one of its deadliest stretches. Following a high-profile fatal crash in 2023, the City of Malibu has worked with the state to change the character of the highway which currently features high speed limits, beautiful (and distracting) views of the ocean and mountains, and high volumes of bicycle traffic.

“We need quick-build on state routes, especially in Southern California, where the Pacific Coast Highway is a heavily trafficked shared route with a long history of injuries and deaths of vulnerable road users. This is the kind of collective leadership California needs to save lives as we work to make our streets safer for everyone,” writes Cynthia Rose, founder of Santa Monica Spoke and Board Chair for CalBike.

“Now let’s keep up the hard work and get this all the way to the governor’s desk! We look forward to next steps and seeing the Senate and the Governor throw their support behind this safety bill!”

AB 891 is one of two pieces of “high priority legislation” on CalBike’s legislative agenda. More on the other one, AB 954 - the Bike Highways Bill, coming on Monday.