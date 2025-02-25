Skip to Content
New Legislation Would Ask Voters to Approve $20 Billion Bond for Transit and Active Transportation

Last week, newly-elected Assemblymember Nick Shultz introduced Assembly Bill 939, which would place a bond on the November 3, 2026 statewide ballot to fund sustainable transportation throughout California.

1:14 PM PST on February 25, 2025

Cover image from the California Statewide Rail Plan.

California’s legislative leaders are continuing to look for ways to expand and modernize the state’s transit infrastructure in an era where the federal government is hostile to transportation planning that de-emphasizes gasoline powered automobiles.

“It’s great to see a bond measure focused on solely improving sustainable transportation,” said Transform Policy Director Zack Deutsch-Gross. “California’s transit systems need our support and we look forward to working with the author to help shape this measure into one that will give public transportation a much-needed boost.”

Last week, newly-elected Assemblymember Nick Shultz (D-Burbank) introduced AB 939, which would place a bond on the November 3, 2026 statewide ballot to fund sustainable transportation throughout California. The bond* would raise $20 billion that would be used to fund projects as such:

(1) $6 billion for transit capital improvements.

(2) $4 billion for intercity, regional, and commuter passenger rail improvements.

(3) $3.5 billion for local street and road maintenance, safety, rehabilitation, and active transportation projects, including micromobility and station-area improvements.

(4) $3 billion for zero-emission vehicle investments, including rolling stock (transit vehicles such as buses, vans, cars, railcars, locomotives, trolley cars) battery electric technology vehicles, and hydrogen technology vehicles.

(5) $2.5 billion for transportation freight infrastructure improvements, including airport, border, ports, railyards, and trucking depots.

(6) $1 billion for grade separations and other safety improvements.

Before it can reach the ballot, AB 939 would need approval of both houses of the state legislature and the signature of the governor. It would then require the approval of ⅔ of voters at the ballot box. AB 939 is sponsored by Metro Los Angeles.

A bond to fund transit expansion across the state was first proposed by Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn late last year. 

“I’m wondering if we could add to our state agenda for the upcoming year that we explore the possibility of a state transit bond to help deliver some of these major projects that could face uncertainty in this upcoming administration,” Hahn queried staff at a Metro Board Meeting about how the state can respond to changes to federal funding formulas during the Trump Administration.

AB 939 is one of two pieces of legislation seeking to “Trump proof” California’s investments in clean transportation that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Yesterday, Streetsblog reported on legislation by Senate Transportation Committee Chair Dave Cortese (D-Silicon Valley) to explore public-private partnerships to fund high-speed rail. 

*Confused about how bonds work in California? This video by CalMatters explains it all. 

