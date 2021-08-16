Meet the Board Podcast Series: Marven Norman in the Inland Empire

Screen Shot 2021-08-16 at 9.40.33 AM

Today we wrap up our Streetsblog California “Meet the Board” podcast series with an interview with the Inland Empire Bicycle Alliance Executive Director and Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice Policy Coordinator Marven Norman.

Norman recounts his roots in advocacy, beginning as a bike commuter who struggled with streets designed without keeping in mind the safety of bicycle riders or people walking or waiting for transit. Today he is one of the most recognizable faces of bike advocacy in the Inland Empire, if not the entire state, holding down multiple leadership positions.

This podcast holds a special place in my heart, as Marven was actually the guest on the second episode of my first podcast, #DamienTalks, back in May of 2015. As a longtime follower of Marven’s work, it’s fun to look back and see how far he’s come and how much advocacy has grown in the past six years. However, as Norman notes, there is still an overwhelming amount of work to be done to make the Inland Empire a safe and enjoyable place to ride a bicycle or take a walk.

This is the seventh and last podcast in our “meet the board” series.  Check out the other posts in the series, in which we talk to Streetsblog governing board members Jon WeissCarter Rubin, Kris FortinTerra Curtis, James Sinclair, and Abby Arnold.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Introducing: Damien Talks Podcast

By Damien Newton |
Starting this Wednesday, Streetsblog California will be hosting a weekly podcast hosted by yours truly, entitled Damien Talks. The name is a play off my twitter handle. Every week I’ll be talking to a different Californian about the Livable Streets issues of the day. Think of it as a less-well-produced, California-centric version of Talking Headways. Each […]

#DamienTalks Episode 21: Joe Biel, Elly Blue and Groundswell Movies

By Damien Newton |
Today #DamienTalks with Joe Biel and Elly Blue with Microcosm Publishing. The duo is producing the eight-part Groundswell Movies focused on community-based bicycle advocacy (as opposed to activist-based bike advocacy) and how it’s worked in cities throughout the country. Streetsblog has helped roll out the series, although we aren’t officially part of the project. Streetsblog USA profiled Groundswell last […]