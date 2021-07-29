Meet to Board Podcast Series: Terra Curtis

This July and August, Streetsblog California is podcasting a series introducing our Board of Directors to our readership. To check out our past podcasts with Jon Weiss, Carter Rubin and Kris Fortin, just click on their names.

Today’s podcast features Terra Curtis who researches emerging mobility policy for the California Public Utilities Commission. Curtis previously worked at Nelson\Nygaard and volunteered with the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition working on the Better Market Street campaign years ago.

Our interview covers both her professional career and personal advocacy. Curtis appreciates the mission of Nelson\Nygaard and the planning firm’s belief in promoting entrepreneurship amongst their staff. However, she felt called to bring the expertise she had learned about the best ways to bring new technologies to the transportation sector earlier in life and her career prepared her for a role helping to direct policy statewide.

“On the one side there’s a chance for increased mobility and reduced dependence on the single occupancy vehicle,” says Curtis in the interview on the future prospects of new mobility.

“On the other side, there’s some downsides we want to avoid… I was really attracted here to help relieve that tension and help direct California transportation in a positive direction.”