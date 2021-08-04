Meet the Board: Stopping and Moving with James Sinclair

Usually we do a picture of the interviewee, but James doesn't even have one on the Stop and Move "about me" page. So we'll use the above shot of a mural in Downtown Fresno he took in early 2021.
Regular readers of Streetsblog California will recognize James Sinclair’s name as the author of the Stop and Move blog on transportation policy in and around Fresno. James was one of the first bloggers to allow us to syndicate their articles, and we’ve featured his work a handful of times.

James is also on the Board of Directors for the California Streets Initiative, the non-profit that publishes Streetsblog. Born and mostly-raised in Mexico, he often traveled to Fresno on holiday to visit family and developed a love for the city.  In the “about me” section of Stop and Move, he explains how Fresno became a place he is passionate about :

I have been in and out of Fresno for most of my life. While it has never been my true home, it has been the closest to having one. I have been fortunate enough to live in a dozen places, and travel to dozens of countries. As such, I have been able to see what Fresno does well, and what Fresno does badly.

James now works as a bicycle and pedestrian planner/consultant. A decade after the launch of the Stop and Move blog, he sits down with us to talk about the state of advocacy in Fresno, his hopes and fears for California High-Speed Rail and some of his favorite projects.

This is the fifth podcast in our “meet the board” series.  To check out our past podcasts with Jon WeissCarter Rubin, Kris Fortin, or Terra Curtis, click on their names.

