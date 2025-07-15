Skip to Content
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

I bet we can come up with some reasons Sacramento isn't getting higher scores on its bike ratings.

11:43 AM PDT on July 15, 2025

  • Sac Officials Upset with Low Bikeability Rating (CapRadio)
  • More on Alameda County E-Bike Lottery (Oaklandside)
  • Sac. FC Moves Ahead With Stadium Plan (SacBee)
  • Old Town Newhall Launches Weekend Free Shuttle (KHTSSCV News)
  • Republicans Won't Give CA Fire Aid Because They Don't Like Gavin Newsom (SacBee)
    • This Isn't Hyperbole, They Outright Say It.
  • Central Californians Flea County to Avoid ICE (Fresno Bee)
  • LA Sheriffs Celebrate Giving out 46 Tickets in 10 Hour Safety Sting (WeHo Times)
  • San Diego Lifts Summertime Ban on Road Work Near Coast (Union-Trib)
  • Drivers Killed > 7,000 pedestrians in the U.S. in 2024 (Smart Cities Dive)
  • More on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Giveaways to Oil and Gas (Automotive News, Rolling Stone)
  • Automakers Delaying or Canceling New EV Models (The Verge)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

StreetSmart Special Edition – LA Evictions at Caltrans Owned Properties for Formerly Homeless “Reclaimers”

Benito Flores, one of the Reclaimers, is resisting eviction to draw attention to inequities with how housing laws are being applied to people experiencing homelessness

July 15, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoFreeways

Commentary: The French City of Lyon Shows How to Connect Oakland and Western Alameda

An amazing 24/7 bike-ped-transit connection can be made for pennies on the dollar—if the Bay Area can get past its car-brain affliction.

July 15, 2025
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

R's clearly think gas prices are the way to hold on to the house.

July 14, 2025
Streetsblog USAAdvocacy

These U.S. Communities’ So-Called ‘Complete Streets’ Policies Don’t Even Deserve the Name

Any city can call itself a "Complete Streets" champion. But not all of them are walking the walk — and if they don't, a top organization says they'll no longer give them a platform on its esteemed "best of" ranking.

July 13, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Koreatown Community Rallies To Reclaim Our Streets From ICE Terror

"This is an attack on Los Angeles. This is an attack on California. On all of us."

July 11, 2025
