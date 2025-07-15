- Sac Officials Upset with Low Bikeability Rating (CapRadio)
- More on Alameda County E-Bike Lottery (Oaklandside)
- Sac. FC Moves Ahead With Stadium Plan (SacBee)
- Old Town Newhall Launches Weekend Free Shuttle (KHTS, SCV News)
- Republicans Won't Give CA Fire Aid Because They Don't Like Gavin Newsom (SacBee)
- This Isn't Hyperbole, They Outright Say It.
- Central Californians Flea County to Avoid ICE (Fresno Bee)
- LA Sheriffs Celebrate Giving out 46 Tickets in 10 Hour Safety Sting (WeHo Times)
- San Diego Lifts Summertime Ban on Road Work Near Coast (Union-Trib)
- Drivers Killed > 7,000 pedestrians in the U.S. in 2024 (Smart Cities Dive)
- More on Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Giveaways to Oil and Gas (Automotive News, Rolling Stone)
- Automakers Delaying or Canceling New EV Models (The Verge)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
I bet we can come up with some reasons Sacramento isn't getting higher scores on its bike ratings.
