Meet Our Board of Directors: Damien Interviews Carter Rubin

During Melanie’s sabbatical, we are podcasting a series to introduce readers to the Board of Directors of the California Streets Initiative, the non-profit that publishes Streetsblog California, Streetsblog Los Angeles and Streetsblog San Francisco. Our first interview, with Jon Weiss, can be found here.

Yesterday, Damien interviewed Carter Rubin, the current Chair of our Board of Directors and the Transportation Technical Strategist for the American Cities Climate Challenge at the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Carter has had some affiliation with Streetsblog for over 11 years, as an intern, writer, board member, steering committee member, and now board chair.

In that time he’s also had an interesting professional career – writing at L.A. Metro’s The Source news/blog page, serving as a David Bohnett Fellow in Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa’s office and transitioning to working on the Great Streets program with Mayor Eric Garcetti. He’s been with NRDC for almost four years now, helping cities combat climate change through better transportation projects.

For more on Carter’s work, check out his author’s page at Streetsblog Los Angeles, here, or on his NRDC writer’s page, here.