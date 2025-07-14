Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

R's clearly think gas prices are the way to hold on to the house.

10:18 AM PDT on July 14, 2025

  • More on HSR Funding (NBCBayArea)
  • OCTA Hosts Meeting on Rail Issues Near Coast (OC Register)
  • Who Is Adam Gray and Why Do R's "Blame" Him for Gas Prices? (SacBee)
    • Answer: He's a Congressman and a Democrat... (NRCC)
    • ...and He Voted to Tag the State's Gas Tax to Inflation as an Assembymember 9 Years Ago
  • Plan to Extend Embarcadero Bike Lane in SF (SFChron)
  • New Plan for Destroying Richmond San-Rafael Bridge Bike Path (MarinIJ)
  • E-Bike Subsidy in Alameda County (Berkeleyside)
  • New SD Law Allows City to Accept Infrastructure Donations (Union-Trib)
  • One of LA County's Veteran Pols/Urbanists Thinks LA's in Trouble (LAT)
  • More on Chula Vista War on E-bikes (Union-Trib)
  • USDOT Announces Safety Grants, Drags Feet on Releasing Funds (Transportation for America)
  • Waymo's Special Accounts for Teens (Wired)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

