- More on HSR Funding (NBCBayArea)
- OCTA Hosts Meeting on Rail Issues Near Coast (OC Register)
- Who Is Adam Gray and Why Do R's "Blame" Him for Gas Prices? (SacBee)
- Answer: He's a Congressman and a Democrat... (NRCC)
- ...and He Voted to Tag the State's Gas Tax to Inflation as an Assembymember 9 Years Ago
- Plan to Extend Embarcadero Bike Lane in SF (SFChron)
- New Plan for Destroying Richmond San-Rafael Bridge Bike Path (MarinIJ)
- E-Bike Subsidy in Alameda County (Berkeleyside)
- New SD Law Allows City to Accept Infrastructure Donations (Union-Trib)
- One of LA County's Veteran Pols/Urbanists Thinks LA's in Trouble (LAT)
- More on Chula Vista War on E-bikes (Union-Trib)
- USDOT Announces Safety Grants, Drags Feet on Releasing Funds (Transportation for America)
- Waymo's Special Accounts for Teens (Wired)
Streetsblog California
Monday’s Headlines
R's clearly think gas prices are the way to hold on to the house.
