Meet the Board Special Podcast Series Number 6 : Abby Arnold

For all her life, Abby Arnold has been an advocate for a clean environment, people experiencing homelessness, and for other progressive causes in her beloved city of Santa Monica. Half a dozen years ago, when Streetsblog L.A. was launching a pilot program in Santa Monica to see if the “Streetsblog model” could work in smaller cities, Arnold was one of the first to volunteer for our steering committee and has been a fixture with our team ever since.

In today’s Meet the Board interview series, we talk about politics in Santa Monica, what she would like to see us cover more in the future, and how non-profits should approach grant making with both governments and foundations. I’ll give you a preview: she compares the process to dating.

In addition to Streetsblog/Santa Monica Next Arnold has been a leader with a who’s who of advocacy groups including Santa Monica Forward, the League of Women Voters, and CLUE. She has also served on a variety of Santa Monica Commissions including a current stint on the Pier Commission.

This is the sixth podcast in our “meet the board” series. To check out our past podcasts with Jon Weiss, Carter Rubin, Kris Fortin, Terra Curtis, or James Sinclair, click on their names.