Meet the Board: SGV Connect’s Kris Fortin

This summer, Streetsblog California is running a podcast series interviewing and introducing its Board of Directors to our audience. These volunteers help keep the organization running even if they don’t regularly get a byline on our website.

Today’s SGV Connect features an interview where one of our co-hosts (Damien) interviews the other (Kris). In addition to his work with our San Gabriel Valley coverage, Kris is a member of our board of directors.

The San Gabriel Valley beat is actually Kris’ third tour of duty with Streetsblog, having previously covered Boyle Heights and Orange County. As you might expect, this podcast is something of a walk down memory lane of some of Kris’ top stories.

Way back in 2012, Kris was one of the first reporters to introduce the world to the Ovarian Psycos Bicycle Brigade. The Ovas were an unapologetic feminist bike crew comprised of female- and women-identified riders that hosted rides such as “The Luna Ride” and “Clitoral Mass.” They also opened its own community center on Cesar Chavez Avenue. The popularity of Kris’ first post broke our analytics by attracting literally hundreds of thousands of readers from over three dozen countries.

Kris also wrote about the impact the closure of the Wyvernwood Garden Apartments would have had on the larger Boyle Heights community.

Before SGV Connect, Damien and Kris collaborated on a video series with Shireen Alihaji interviewing the major candidates for mayor of Los Angeles in 2013. You can catch the interview with Councilmember Garcetti, here.

After a couple of years writing for different publications, including a full-time gig at the Orange County Register, Kris returned both as a board member and as a writer covering Orange County. At a time when the Register and other Orange County publications were doing less coverage of transportation; Kris was sometimes the sole voice covering transit and OCTA. He also found time to cover best practices from his beloved Santa Ana.

And of course today, he’s with us with SGV Connect and as a board member. You can check out all of his recent work, here.

