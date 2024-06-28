- Nine Caltrans employees receive medals of valor, most for dramatic rescues of endangered motorists (Caltrans)
- A little history on how hard it was to get those bike lanes on Reseda (Biking in LA)
- CA High-Speed Authority approves EIR for Burbank to Palmdale section (CAHSRA)
- High-speed rail state designs shared at open houses (RT&S)
- History of Santa Rosa's transit system (Press Democrat)
- LA Metro plans to move ahead with its own police force and end current law enforcement contracts (KTLA, LA Times)
- The costs of canceling the NY congestion pricing plan:
- The ten most important U.S. environmental laws (Legal Planet)
- Tesla ordered to curb its factory emissions in Fremont (Mercury News)
- CARB rules will phase out fossil-fueled forklifts in California
- Ukraine war drove up gas prices in Germany, led to a lot more people biking (Science Direct)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Bike lanes on Reseda Blvd were hard-fought; CAHSRA approves EIR for Burbank to Palmdale, shares station designs; NY will pay a high price for canceling congestion pricing plan; More
