Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Bike lanes on Reseda Blvd were hard-fought; CAHSRA approves EIR for Burbank to Palmdale, shares station designs; NY will pay a high price for canceling congestion pricing plan; More

8:41 AM PDT on June 28, 2024

Rendering of Bakersfield high-speed rail station. Image: CAHSRA

  • Nine Caltrans employees receive medals of valor, most for dramatic rescues of endangered motorists (Caltrans)
  • A little history on how hard it was to get those bike lanes on Reseda (Biking in LA)
  • CA High-Speed Authority approves EIR for Burbank to Palmdale section (CAHSRA)
  • High-speed rail state designs shared at open houses (RT&S)
  • History of Santa Rosa's transit system (Press Democrat)
  • LA Metro plans to move ahead with its own police force and end current law enforcement contracts (KTLA, LA Times)
  • The costs of canceling the NY congestion pricing plan:
  • The ten most important U.S. environmental laws (Legal Planet)
  • Tesla ordered to curb its factory emissions in Fremont (Mercury News)
  • CARB rules will phase out fossil-fueled forklifts in California
  • Ukraine war drove up gas prices in Germany, led to a lot more people biking (Science Direct)
Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

California Transportation Commission (CTC)

CA Transportation Commission Welcomes New Commissioner Zahirah Mann

Mann is president and CEO of the South Los Angeles Transit Empowerment Zone (SLATE-Z)

June 28, 2024
Streetsblog USAPedestrian Death

These States Are Actually Aiming for More Pedestrians to Die on Their Roads This Year

Federal officials have long allowed states to set their own pedestrian safety targets — and even the deadliest are still choosing goals that would be an increase over previous years.

June 27, 2024
Streetsblog Los AngelesThe Valley

Eyes on the Street: Reseda Boulevard Complete Streets Project Completed

Reseda Boulevard now features the longest continuous protected bike lanes in Southern California: 3.9 miles long

June 27, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Eyes on the Street: Protected Intersection on West Grand in Oakland

But they blew it on the bike lanes themselves, which are just painted

June 27, 2024
