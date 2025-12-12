Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Vision Zero

CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis

Yes, it's still a crisis even if the government doesn't do much about it.

9:58 AM PST on December 12, 2025

California’s Office of Traffic Safety attended the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in San Francisco on November 16 and posted this image.

Nearly 40,000 people have died and over 2 million were injured on state roadways in the past decade, yet Sacramento has treated the crisis with near silence. 

In Part 4 of its "License to Kill" series, CalMatters looks at how state inaction is largely responsible for this carnage.

The article opens with a sad but familiar story.

At a March Senate Transportation Committee hearing, Caltrans Director Tony Tavares laid out a stark chart showing a more than 60% rise in fatalities since 2010 — but lawmakers barely asked (and the two that did were Republicans) about dangerous driving, focusing instead on unrelated topics like homeless encampments and gas tax revenue.

The ongoing CalMatters investigation found repeat drunk drivers, chronic speeders, and motorists with histories of reckless behavior at the heart of the problem. Despite this, state leaders — including Gov. Gavin Newsom and DMV head Steve Gordon — have failed to act meaningfully. Heck, Newsom even vetoed a bill that would have required in-car speeding alerts. This is not the first time Newsom has disappointed people crying out for safer streets.

California’s DUI laws rank among the weakest in the nation, and legislative efforts to mandate speed-limiting technology have stalled, leaving enforcement weak and safety gains modest at best.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Video

The Week in Short Video

Have you watched 'em all? Bikes on buses, massive freeway harms, not-quite-a-peace-prize, and a year-end appeal

December 12, 2025
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Amidst the sad news of the failures of Vision Zero, there's hope in some innovative and progressive local efforts.

December 12, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

What’s So Awful About L.A. City’s Shift to “Large Asphalt Repair”

When the city claims projects are "large asphalt repair," understand that this is the city's way of blocking accessibility, walk, bike, and bus improvements.

December 11, 2025
California Transportation Commission (CTC)

CA Approves $1.1 Billion in Transportation Grants, Including Zero-Emission Transit

“We are pleased to partner with Caltrans to enhance the economic competitiveness of our state and make commuting more affordable, while protecting our environment,” said California Transportation Commission Chair Darnell Grisby.

December 11, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

A Grander Grand Avenue: What 430 Oakland Neighbors Told Us

The results were clear: 92.6% support the Community Alternative Design, compared to just 7.4% for OakDOT’s proposal.

December 11, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

City of Industry Working Towards 10-mile Bike Path

The project will begin where it’s needed most – Valley Boulevard.

December 11, 2025
See all posts