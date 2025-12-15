- Courts Say They Have Jurisdiction in Trump v CAHSR (Rail Pro)
- Here's the Bike History of Davis, Home to Country's First Bike Lane (SacBee)
- BART Raising Fares (SFChron)
- INRIX: LA Traffic Getting Better
- Drivers Complain About Unsafe Driving Stings (LA Mag.)
- Palo Alto Debates Grade Crossings (PaloAltoOnline)
- Uber Ends E-Vehicle Incentives (Clean Technica)
- Commentary: Muni Over Waymo (SFExaminer)
- Rental Aid Lists So Large Some Cities Are Closing Them (Union-Trib)
- Feds Need to Pass REPAIR Act (T4America)
- When Should Drivers Use High Beams (Fresno Bee)
- One Last Look at Prop. 50 Results (SacBee, Union-Trib)
Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
CA gets first win in fight over CAHSR funding. More wins needed.
Find Out Exactly How Much Downtown Highways Cost Your City
"How much does it actually cost to be car dependent?" This Dallas-based analyst set out to answer that question for cities across the U.S.
Eyes on the Street: Traffic Calming Rain Gardens Nearly Completed in Glendale
Sweet new sidewalk rain gardens are components of Glendale's 1.5-mile-long La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project. Also coming soon: bike lanes, decorative crosswalks, and more.
CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis
Yes, it's still a crisis even if the government doesn't do much about it.
The Week in Short Video
Have you watched 'em all? Bikes on buses, massive freeway harms, not-quite-a-peace-prize, and a year-end appeal
Friday’s Headlines
Amidst the sad news of the failures of Vision Zero, there's hope in some innovative and progressive local efforts.
What’s So Awful About L.A. City’s Shift to “Large Asphalt Repair”
When the city claims projects are "large asphalt repair," understand that this is the city's way of blocking accessibility, walk, bike, and bus improvements.