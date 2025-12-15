Skip to Content
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

CA gets first win in fight over CAHSR funding. More wins needed.

10:28 AM PST on December 15, 2025

  • Courts Say They Have Jurisdiction in Trump v CAHSR (Rail Pro)
  • Here's the Bike History of Davis, Home to Country's First Bike Lane (SacBee)
  • BART Raising Fares (SFChron)
  • INRIX: LA Traffic Getting Better
  • Drivers Complain About Unsafe Driving Stings (LA Mag.)
  • Palo Alto Debates Grade Crossings (PaloAltoOnline)
  • Uber Ends E-Vehicle Incentives (Clean Technica)
  • Commentary: Muni Over Waymo (SFExaminer)
  • Rental Aid Lists So Large Some Cities Are Closing Them (Union-Trib)
  • Feds Need to Pass REPAIR Act (T4America)
  • When Should Drivers Use High Beams (Fresno Bee)
  • One Last Look at Prop. 50 Results (SacBee, Union-Trib)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

Find Out Exactly How Much Downtown Highways Cost Your City

"How much does it actually cost to be car dependent?" This Dallas-based analyst set out to answer that question for cities across the U.S.

December 14, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Eyes on the Street: Traffic Calming Rain Gardens Nearly Completed in Glendale

Sweet new sidewalk rain gardens are components of Glendale's 1.5-mile-long La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project. Also coming soon: bike lanes, decorative crosswalks, and more.

December 12, 2025
Vision Zero

CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis

Yes, it's still a crisis even if the government doesn't do much about it.

December 12, 2025
Video

The Week in Short Video

Have you watched 'em all? Bikes on buses, massive freeway harms, not-quite-a-peace-prize, and a year-end appeal

December 12, 2025
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Amidst the sad news of the failures of Vision Zero, there's hope in some innovative and progressive local efforts.

December 12, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

What’s So Awful About L.A. City’s Shift to “Large Asphalt Repair”

When the city claims projects are "large asphalt repair," understand that this is the city's way of blocking accessibility, walk, bike, and bus improvements.

December 11, 2025
