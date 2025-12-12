The Week in Short Video

Skip to Content
Have you watched 'em all? Bikes on buses, massive freeway harms, not-quite-a-peace-prize, and a year-end appeal

9:11 AM PST on December 12, 2025

Monday: After a short hiatus, Streetsblog California's short videos returned with a video summary of our previous coverage of report by UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies of California's history of racism in freeway development.

Tuesday: Damien parodied the president's big win of the first annual FIFA World Peace Award by pondering if Los Angeles was trying to win the transportation planning version of the award.

@streetsblogcal

Four quick hits on stories that demonstrate that L.A. is not serious about traffic safety. #losangeles #safestreets #visionzero #vision0 #UrbanPlanning

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday: On a lighter note, Streetsblog Los Angeles showed us how to properly load a bike on those front-of-the-bus bike carriers.

@streetsblogla8

Easy and convenient - how to put your bike on the front of a Metro bus. Tip: look for the printed instructions - right on the bike rack - especially “front wheel here” #bikela #frontwheelhere

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

This morning's Streetsblog L.A. video asks you to make a donation to support the independent journalism that Streetsblogs do. If you like these videos (and maybe the articles, too), please consider making a donation. Support a more walkable, bike-able, transit oriented California!

@streetsblogla8

If you like Streetsblog, please consider donating to keep our journalism strong and independent! #streetsblog #streetsblogla

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Vision Zero

CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis

Yes, it's still a crisis even if the government doesn't do much about it.

December 12, 2025
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Amidst the sad news of the failures of Vision Zero, there's hope in some innovative and progressive local efforts.

December 12, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

What’s So Awful About L.A. City’s Shift to “Large Asphalt Repair”

When the city claims projects are "large asphalt repair," understand that this is the city's way of blocking accessibility, walk, bike, and bus improvements.

December 11, 2025
California Transportation Commission (CTC)

CA Approves $1.1 Billion in Transportation Grants, Including Zero-Emission Transit

“We are pleased to partner with Caltrans to enhance the economic competitiveness of our state and make commuting more affordable, while protecting our environment,” said California Transportation Commission Chair Darnell Grisby.

December 11, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

A Grander Grand Avenue: What 430 Oakland Neighbors Told Us

The results were clear: 92.6% support the Community Alternative Design, compared to just 7.4% for OakDOT’s proposal.

December 11, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

City of Industry Working Towards 10-mile Bike Path

The project will begin where it’s needed most – Valley Boulevard.

December 11, 2025
