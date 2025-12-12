The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Monday: After a short hiatus, Streetsblog California's short videos returned with a video summary of our previous coverage of report by UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies of California's history of racism in freeway development.

Tuesday: Damien parodied the president's big win of the first annual FIFA World Peace Award by pondering if Los Angeles was trying to win the transportation planning version of the award.

Thursday: On a lighter note, Streetsblog Los Angeles showed us how to properly load a bike on those front-of-the-bus bike carriers.

@streetsblogla8 Easy and convenient - how to put your bike on the front of a Metro bus. Tip: look for the printed instructions - right on the bike rack - especially “front wheel here” #bikela #frontwheelhere ♬ original sound - streetsblogla

