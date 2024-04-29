Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Reckless policies encouraged giant cars; Who should control AVs? E-bikes need more and bigger lanes; More

8:36 AM PDT on April 29, 2024

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAClimate Change

How the Myth that ‘100 Companies’ Are Responsible for Climate Change Hides the True Impact of Automobility

An influential report pins responsibility for the climate crisis to just a handful of oil, gas and cement producers. But who's buying what they're selling — and who's creating policy that makes many of those purchases functionally compulsory?

April 29, 2024
Advocacy

CalBike Summit Roundup

Too many sessions and conversations to cover!

April 26, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoWest Portal

Commentary: There is Zero Ambiguity to the West Portal Tragedy

What happened in West Portal was entirely predictable and preventable. The city must now close Ulloa to through traffic and make sure it can never happen again

April 26, 2024
See all posts