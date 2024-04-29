Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Reckless policies encouraged giant cars; Who should control AVs? E-bikes need more and bigger lanes; More
How the Myth that ‘100 Companies’ Are Responsible for Climate Change Hides the True Impact of Automobility
An influential report pins responsibility for the climate crisis to just a handful of oil, gas and cement producers. But who's buying what they're selling — and who's creating policy that makes many of those purchases functionally compulsory?
CalBike Summit Roundup
Too many sessions and conversations to cover!
Metro Board Funds Free Student Transit Pass Program through July 2025
Metro student free passes funded another year - plus other updates from today's Metro board meeting
Commentary: There is Zero Ambiguity to the West Portal Tragedy
What happened in West Portal was entirely predictable and preventable. The city must now close Ulloa to through traffic and make sure it can never happen again