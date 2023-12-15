Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

We could fix the pedestrian safety crisis if we really wanted to; More state funds for road projects; More

8:30 AM PST on December 15, 2023

  • We could fix the pedestrian safety crisis, IF we wanted to (MSNBC)
  • San Francisco granted $8M to fix pedestrian safety in the Tenderloin (SF Chronicle)
  • Regulators can't stop the super dangerous cyber truck (Slate)
  • The differences between CA's two high-speed rail projects: Brightline West and CAHSR (KTLA)
  • Leaders warn of risks to Southern California rail from coastal erosion, sea level rise (Planetizen)
  • CTC allocates $50M for a bridge on controversial Hwy 37 project (Press Democrat)
    • …and $12.5M for projects in Alameda County (Patch)
  • Tesla recall is a compromise after NHTSA investigation showed its "autopilot" is easily misused (AP)
  • Chevron tries to throw its weight around, complains of California politics, and Fortune Magazine gives it a platform

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Freeways

Highway Expansion Project Not Approved by California Transportation Commission

Adding another lane won't reduce congestion, yet Caltrans keeps doing it, and the CTC usually approves the money for it. There's too little discussion of alternatives.

December 14, 2023
Streetsblog San FranciscoValencia

SFMTA Opens Possibility of Building Protected Bike Lanes on Valencia

The proverbial chickens are coming home to roost on Valencia

December 14, 2023
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

DMV hasn't been tracking AV crash liability at all; King City is doing it right, building "traffic gardens" to teach kids about safety; LAO says (drum roll) gas tax revenue will diminish - but we knew that would happen; More

December 14, 2023
See all posts