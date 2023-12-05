Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

CPUC says Cruise lied about that SF crash; Carbon capture is a lie; Sorry, that light-up BART holiday sweater is sold out; More

8:42 AM PST on December 5, 2023

Image: BART

  • This year's hottest holiday merch is a [sold-out] light-up BART holiday sweater (SF Chronicle)
  • CPUC: Cruise lied about that SF crash (SF Chronicle)
  • Carbon capture is a lie (Scientific American)
  • Surveillance and public transit (GovTech)
  • Santa Cruz road construction updates, including Highway 1 expansion (Lookout)
  • Caltrans reviewing "potentially dangerous" sites under freeways in CA (Mercury News)
  • Sacramento City Council approves upzoning for denser housing (Planetizen)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

