Tuesday’s Headlines

We've passed the crucial temperature point; GHGs are rising, but we're still frantically fixing freeways instead of changing our ways; More

8:32 AM PST on November 21, 2023

  • Earth has surpassed the tipping point temperature (LA Times)
  • California's GHGs are rising, and that's without even counting all of them (LA Times)
  • CA's grid is hindering climate goals - maybe this new law can help (Canary Media)
  • What San Pablo Avenue's "parallel bikeways" plan entails (Berkeleyside)
  • A hit-and-run spurs a new safe streets advocate (Berkeleyside)
  • Take the bus to Salinas because you can (KQED)
  • The world's most unusual transport modes (National Geographic)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

San Francisco’s World Day of Remembrance

San Francisco marks another year of tragedy with Vision Zero more elusive than ever

November 21, 2023
This Louisiana Town Runs Largely on Traffic Fines. If You Fight Your Ticket, the Mayor Is Your Judge.

Fenton, population 226, brings in over $1 million per year through its mayor’s court, an unusual justice system in which the mayor can serve as judge even though he’s responsible for town finances.

November 21, 2023
‘World Day of Remembrance’: Connecting Grief to Activism

Here's why events like a "Ride for Your Life" are so important — and how to keep the spirit going long after World Day of Remembrance is over.

November 20, 2023
