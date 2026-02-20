The Week in Short Video: Conspiracy Theory Edition

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

In this short week, we only have two videos to show, one of which got nearly no views on TikTok, despite doing what was expected on other channels. I'm not the one who filmed themself in a tin foil hat, and this is a small sample size, but in the moment before I put up yesterday's video I had the following statistic over the last twelve videos.

The two videos that mention Donald Trump by name are averaging 19 views on TikTok. The other ten are averaging 1,256 views.

Given the accusations that TikTok is throttling videos critical of the president, this certainly caught my eye.

Anyway, here's this week's videos:

Tuesday:

What does the EPA's decision to stop monitoring and regulating greenhouse gas emissions mean for California?

Thursday:

A quick look at the progress and setbacks for Brightline West.