Thursday’s Headlines

Will there be change at the top of CAHSRA leadership?

9:40 AM PST on February 26, 2026

  • LAPD Traffic Stop Data Shows Racial Bias (LAist)
  • State Senator Gonzalez Pushes For Speed Cameras On PCH (LB Post)
  • How Do Red Light Cameras Impact Drivers? (SacBee)
  • Fresno Considers Lowering Speed Limits Near Schools (Fresno Bee)
  • L.A. Figuring Out How To Delay Near-Transit Upzoning (LAist)
  • Atherton NIMBYs Maneuver to Avoid Building Housing (SFGate)
  • Pressure Mounts to Remove CAHSRA CEO Choudri (Fresno Bee)
  • The Trump Hates EVs, Detroit Bad at Building Them (The Verge)
  • Tesla Ceases Production of Model-S (OC Register)
  • Uber Has Created a Division Devoted to AV's (TechCrunch)
  • Waymo's Lobbying in S.F. (MissionLocal)
  • Governor's Race Is Tight (SacBee)

More from Streetsblog California

Safety

“Stop Super Speeders Act” Takes Aim at California’s Most Dangerous Drivers

Bill would stop super speeders after they're caught and hopefully before they kill.

February 26, 2026
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Future of Transit

Yonah Freemark talks with Jeff Wood about the state of the trains across the world.

February 26, 2026
Streetsblog USASafety

Are Roundabouts Just For Rich People?

And if not, how do we get more of them in the low-income neighborhoods that need life-saving infrastructure the most?

February 25, 2026
Streetsblog USABicycling

How Recreational Cycling Can Lead to Safe Streets For All

These cities are leveraging joy to fight for connected communities.

February 25, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Oakland Celebrates First Protected Intersection in Chinatown

Advocates pushing for more protected infrastructure through the area.

February 25, 2026
Streetsblog California

Republican’s Demagogue on Suspending Gas Tax and Climate Fuel Rules — Again

Once every four years, the idea of pausing the gas tax emerges from its cave before being sent back to the shadows.

February 25, 2026
