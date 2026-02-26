- LAPD Traffic Stop Data Shows Racial Bias (LAist)
- State Senator Gonzalez Pushes For Speed Cameras On PCH (LB Post)
- How Do Red Light Cameras Impact Drivers? (SacBee)
- Fresno Considers Lowering Speed Limits Near Schools (Fresno Bee)
- L.A. Figuring Out How To Delay Near-Transit Upzoning (LAist)
- Atherton NIMBYs Maneuver to Avoid Building Housing (SFGate)
- Pressure Mounts to Remove CAHSRA CEO Choudri (Fresno Bee)
- The Trump Hates EVs, Detroit Bad at Building Them (The Verge)
- Tesla Ceases Production of Model-S (OC Register)
- Uber Has Created a Division Devoted to AV's (TechCrunch)
- Waymo's Lobbying in S.F. (MissionLocal)
- Governor's Race Is Tight (SacBee)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Will there be change at the top of CAHSRA leadership?
