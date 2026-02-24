Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Lots of news from up and down the state.

8:28 AM PST on February 24, 2026

  • Video Shows Path of Destruction Left by Speeder (Fresno Bee)
  • LA's Worst Intersections (LAT)
  • More on the E-Bike Licensing Bill (LB Post, Electrek)
  • More on the E-Moto Regulating Bill (Electrek)
  • BART+Muni Campaign for Funding Measure Based on "Scaring the Crap Out of You" (SF Standard)
  • Was State's E-Bike Incentive Program a "Victim of Its Own Success?" (LAT)
  • Understaffed LA Begs for Extension to Spend Active Streets Grants (LAist)
  • Costs Rise for Delayed Park (Union-Trib)
  • Deadly Intersection Claims 2 Lives in 2 Crashes in 2 Days (KEYT, SLO News)
  • Software Upgrade Could Stop Many BART Delays (SF Chron)
  • Sacramento Expected to Give $6.4 Million for Oldtown Rehab (SacBee)
  • Trump/USA's "Gas Guzzler Revival" Actually a Bad Thing (East Bay Times)
  • Many Cities Are Turning Against One-Way Streets (Jalopnik)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Fresno

Competing Visions Emerge for the Future of Measure C in Fresno County

When a group of experts don't like a plan created through a community process, they just make their own.

February 24, 2026
Streetsblog USAPodcast

What It Would Take to Map Every Sidewalk In Your State

States and tech companies keep detailed records of virtually every driving lane in America — but not every sidewalk. Until now.

February 23, 2026
Legislation

New Legislation, Backed by Bike Safety Groups, Proposed to Regulate E-Motos/E-Bikes

“Electric bicycles are transforming how Californians get around, but the rapid rise of high-powered electric devices has created confusion that puts people at risk,” said Marc T. Vukcevich, Director of State Policy for Streets For All

February 23, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

The Wonders of Biking in Taiwan

One of San Francisco's most notable urbanists explores Taipei's night markets and bike infrastructure. He wonders: can San Francisco adopt their biking culture?

February 23, 2026
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

Money for trains edition.

February 23, 2026
Streetsblog USASafety

Study: Most Of America’s Paint-Only Bike Paths Are On Our Deadliest Roads

Even worse, most Americans see these terrible lanes and think, "I'd be crazy to ride a bike" — and the cycle continues.

February 22, 2026
