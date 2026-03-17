- The Trumpified WaPost Compares Bay Area Transit Workers to the Mob
- Pedestrians Largest Share of San Francisco Traffic Violence Victims (SFStandard)
- Will LA Get Enough Chargers for the "Car Free" Olympics? (CityLab)
- Westside Cities COG Planning 25 Miles Of Quick Build Bus Lanes (@lintonjoe Bluesky)
- Santa Monica To Begin Bike Lane Camera Enforcement (SaMo Next)
- More on Dumbarton Corridor Bus Plan (Almanac)
- Carlsbad Wants More Parking in Downtown (Union-Trib)
- Clovis Students Still Protesting ICE (Fresno Bee)
- War with Iran Draining Gas Tax As People Drive Less (Governing)
- Letters: Gas Prices Got You Down? There's a Solution (SFChron)
- Gas Prices Hit $5.50 a Gallon (Fresno Bee)
- Cost of Car Ownership Up 40% (NYT)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Expect more nonsense on the news as legacy media is underfunded except for the ones that are billionaires mouthpieces.
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Monday’s Headlines
The Bee gets it.