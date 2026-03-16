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Monday’s Headlines

The Bee gets it.

9:42 AM PDT on March 16, 2026

  • Two Part Series in SacBee Shows Communities, Kids, Losers When State Cuts Bike/Ped Funding...Like It's Doing Now (Part 1, Part 2)
  • Will Speed Cameras Slow Reckless Drivers in East Oakland? (SFChronOaklandside)
  • Anaheim Transportation Network Plans for Shutdown (OC Register)
  • Berkeley Finishes Painting Curbs Red (Berkeleyside)
  • When Done Correctly, V0 Works (Planetizen)
  • Encinitas Considers Ped. Safety Improvements (Union-Trib)
  • DTLA Wants Pop-Ups to Revitalize Downtown (LAT)
  • CAHSRA Completes Downtown Bridge Project in Fresno (Release, Pro Rail)
  • Suburban and Small-town Residents Want and Need Transit (Transportation for America)
  • Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Starts AV Company (CNBC)
  • What to Do When You See Dog Trapped in Hot Car (Fresno Bee)
  • Heat Wave Decimating Snowpack (LAT)
  • Drivers so Oblivious they Don't Notice a T-Rex (KRON4)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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