Monday’s Headlines

- Two Part Series in SacBee Shows Communities, Kids, Losers When State Cuts Bike/Ped Funding...Like It's Doing Now (Part 1, Part 2)
- Will Speed Cameras Slow Reckless Drivers in East Oakland? (SFChron, Oaklandside)
- Anaheim Transportation Network Plans for Shutdown (OC Register)
- Berkeley Finishes Painting Curbs Red (Berkeleyside)
- When Done Correctly, V0 Works (Planetizen)
- Encinitas Considers Ped. Safety Improvements (Union-Trib)
- DTLA Wants Pop-Ups to Revitalize Downtown (LAT)
- CAHSRA Completes Downtown Bridge Project in Fresno (Release, Pro Rail)
- Suburban and Small-town Residents Want and Need Transit (Transportation for America)
- Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Starts AV Company (CNBC)
- What to Do When You See Dog Trapped in Hot Car (Fresno Bee)
- Heat Wave Decimating Snowpack (LAT)
- Drivers so Oblivious they Don't Notice a T-Rex (KRON4)
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