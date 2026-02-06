The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok (with one from YouTube because TikTok never approved it for some reason), but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Monday

Nurses' memorial, National Walkout, and the Alex Pretti rides. A look back at three days of protest.

Tuesday

Some lighter fare from Streetsblog Los Angeles: a tip for one simple thing to bring when you take your bike on the train.

Wednesday...

...was transit equity day.

Thursday

The California High Speed Rail Association celebrated another milestone and expects to lay track this summer.