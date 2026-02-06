Skip to Content
The Week in Short Video

Protests, Equity, High-Speed Rail, and...bungees?

10:24 AM PST on February 6, 2026

The embeds below are from TikTok (with one from YouTube because TikTok never approved it for some reason), but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Last, if you missed last week's roundup, check it out to meet our SBLA video teammate Joe Anthony!

Monday

Nurses' memorial, National Walkout, and the Alex Pretti rides. A look back at three days of protest.

@streetsblogcal

A look back at three days of protest in California: Nurses protest the murder of Alex Pretti on Thursday, a National Day of Solidarity and Strike on Friday, and the "Pretti Rides" on Sunday. #california #alexpretti #strike

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Tuesday

Some lighter fare from Streetsblog Los Angeles: a tip for one simple thing to bring when you take your bike on the train.

@streetsblogla8

Bikes-on-Metro tip: BYOB! bring your own bungee cord #bikesonmetro #bikela #bungeecordhack

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Wednesday...

...was transit equity day.

@streetsblogcal

Transit Equity Day honors the civil rights roots of public transportation, from Rosa Parks to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Transportation has always been about access, dignity, and justice. #transitequityday #civilrights #rosaparks

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday

The California High Speed Rail Association celebrated another milestone and expects to lay track this summer.

@streetsblogcal

One day, the federal government will threaten your rail projects. It's vital that you ignore them. #highspeedrail #seanduffy #california

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Joe Anthony
@https://bsky.app/profile/ohaijoe.bsky.social

Joe Anthony is a social media strategist, producer, and community organizer with over 15 years of experience across television, film, politics, non-profits, and major brands. A long-time advocate for cycling in Los Angeles and beyond, Joe introduced the #BikeLA hashtag in the early days of Twitter and helped shape how cyclists connect online by organizing uniform cycling hashtags in cities around the world.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesStreetsblog California

Santa Monica/West L.A. Leaders Urge Caltrans to Build “Ohio to Ohio” Bike Link With Santa Monica Boulevard Rehab

While Westside officials are pushing Caltrans to add some needed bike infrastructure, their logic contradicts the City of L.A.'s efforts to dodge implementing Measure HLA.

February 6, 2026
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Transit fiscal cliffs, transit to parks, Waymos and more...

February 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Monterey Park to Draft Ballot Measure Banning Data Centers

After two months of heavy pushback from the community, elected officials now appear to have a united front against data center developers, and an imminent lawsuit from one of them.

February 6, 2026
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Government by AI? Trump Administration Plans to Write Regulations Using Artificial Intelligence

The Transportation Department, which oversees the safety of airplanes, cars and pipelines, plans to use Google Gemini to draft new regulations. “We don’t need the perfect rule,” said DOT’s top lawyer. “We want good enough.”

February 5, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Alameda Gets Award for its Bike Infrastructure

The staff at the city of Alameda has been working diligently for years on protected infrastructure. Now that work is getting national attention.

February 5, 2026
Transportation Funding

Highway Projects Still Grab Biggest Share as California OK’s Nearly $1B in State Transportation Funding

But Transit and Active Transportation Get Boosts Too...

February 5, 2026
See all posts