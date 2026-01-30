The Week In Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok (with one from YouTube because TikTok never approved it for some reason), but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Joe Anthony

First up, an overdue introduction: meet Joe Anthony!

Anthony is a social media strategist, producer, and community organizer with over 15 years of experience across television, film, politics, non-profits, and major brands. A long-time advocate for cycling in Los Angeles and beyond, Joe introduced the #BikeLA hashtag in the early days of Twitter and helped shape how cyclists connect online by organizing uniform cycling hashtags in cities around the world. Reach him via email at janthony321@gmail.com or follow him on Instagram @ohaijoe.

Since last fall, Anthony has been recording/editing/creative-directing/producing the videos for Streetsblog Los Angeles - in collaboration with SBLA Editor Joe Linton. Anthony's catchy engaging videos are getting the word out on transportation and livability issues, helping Streetsblog to engage current readers and to reach new audiences. Joe Anthony's videos are pretty great!

Here's this week's video run-down.

Monday

Los Angeles Metro's almost-ready-to-open D Line subway extension testing hit a snag (which is good - better to discover problems before it opens - it's why Metro tests new rail lines for several months). The extension was supposed to open in March, but it looks like that has been delayed a few months. Four miles of new subway will open soon, Angelenos will be able to ride from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. in about 20 minutes!

@streetsblogla8 Metro D Line subway opening - 4 new miles under Wilshire Blvd to #BeverlyHills - is delayed. Looks like probably April or May 2026. ♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Tuesday

The campaign is underway to gather signatures for the Bay Area transit measure.

Thursday

Streetsblog Los Angeles brings viewers the sad history of the intersection of 4th Street and New Hampshire Avenue in Los Angeles' Koreatown. In July 2025, a driver killed a child crossing the street there. Within days guerilla crosswalk painters installed safety improvements there. Months later the city followed with official crosswalks and a new temporary small traffic circle. The city will soon start construction on a permanent circle; that project that was delayed more than a decade.

Thursday

Streetsblog California posted a short video promoting the Alex Pretti memorial bike rides happening all over California (and beyond) this weekend. Find rides listed at this SBCA post.