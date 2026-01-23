Skip to Content
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Damien's AMA, Joe's "how to lock your bike," and a salute to Oakland's speed cameras

2:25 PM PST on January 23, 2026

The embeds below are from TikTok (with one from YouTube because TikTok never approved it for some reason)

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Tuesday

Damien made a short, satirical, video to promote his AMA on the StreetSmart podcast. No idea why TikTok sent this one to jail.

Wednesday

Joe Linton gives some basic advice on how to lock up a bike in Los Angeles. There's more to say about securing a bike, but it didn't all fit in a short video. If you're looking for additional in-depth bike locking advice, watch Streetfilms "Hal Grades" series.

@streetsblogla8

Basic advice for locking your bike in L.A.: use a strong lock, and lock it through your frame! Use a cable to lock your wheels. #bikela #ulock

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Friday

Last week Oakland began issuing warnings from the traffic light speed cameras. SF has been running its program for months. Glendale and Long Beach speed cameras are coming this year. L.A. City is... well...

@streetsblogcal

Oakland just flipped the switch on 18 speed cameras — while San Francisco is already seeing results and Los Angeles is still stuck in neutral. 🚦📸 Speed cameras are proven to slow drivers and save lives. So why the delays? Oakland is moving. SF shows it works. LA… not so much. What city should be next? 👀👇 #Oakland SpeedCameras #streetsafety #visionzero#oakland

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Read More:

