The Week in Short Videos

Tuesday

Damien made a short, satirical, video to promote his AMA on the StreetSmart podcast. No idea why TikTok sent this one to jail.

Wednesday

Joe Linton gives some basic advice on how to lock up a bike in Los Angeles. There's more to say about securing a bike, but it didn't all fit in a short video. If you're looking for additional in-depth bike locking advice, watch Streetfilms "Hal Grades" series.

@streetsblogla8 Basic advice for locking your bike in L.A.: use a strong lock, and lock it through your frame! Use a cable to lock your wheels. #bikela #ulock ♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Friday

Last week Oakland began issuing warnings from the traffic light speed cameras. SF has been running its program for months. Glendale and Long Beach speed cameras are coming this year. L.A. City is... well...