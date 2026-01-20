StreetSmart Episode 12: The Promised AMA with SBCAL Editor Damien Newton

So I wrote the summary in the third-person. Sue me.

In a special Ask-Me-Anything episode of the StreetSmart podcast, Streetsblog California editor Damien Newton reflects on his first year leading the site while answering reader-submitted questions on politics, transportation policy, and advocacy. Newton opens by thanking listeners for helping the nonprofit newsroom reach its annual fundraising goal, then explains why, as head of a 501(c)(3), he cannot endorse candidates or say who he is voting for in upcoming elections.

Newton discusses key transportation debates facing California, including skepticism toward an Uber-backed ballot measure he argues is framed as a safety initiative while limiting legal accountability in crash cases. He contrasts that with the growing urgency of transit funding measures, particularly in the Bay Area, as agencies face looming fiscal cliffs with limited federal support.

Asked which cities are doing the best job on street safety, Newton highlights Santa Monica, Long Beach, Oakland, and San Francisco for progress on protected bike lanes and automated enforcement, while sharply criticizing Los Angeles for resisting voter-approved safety reforms. He also identifies e-bikes as one of the most misunderstood transportation issues in the state, citing inconsistent laws and lack of clear guidance.

Throughout the episode, Newton emphasizes the power of grassroots advocacy, urging listeners to stay engaged with local officials, organized campaigns, and community groups. He closes by reaffirming Streetsblog’s mission to connect transportation, climate, public space, and equity—and by thanking readers and listeners for their continued support.

A transcript of the podcast can be found below. During the podcast, Newton promises some links to old stories:

Streetsblog interviews Antonio Villaraigosa in 2012: part 1, part 2.

First coverage of Uber ballot measure.

Damien's interview introducing Chris Greenspon.

SGV Weekly Podcast.

And last, catchup on old episodes or subscribe: Streetsblog CAL, Apple, Spotify, Libsyn.

StreetSmart Podcast AMA – Lightly Edited Transcript

Speaker: Damien Newton

Damien Newton

As promised during our annual fundraising drive, I’m doing an AMA based on questions you all sent in. I’m Damien Newton, editor of Streetsblog California. This is our first StreetSmart podcast of the year—and the guest is me.

We did reach our annual fundraising goal. Thank you—that’s awesome. So here we go.

Question one: Who are you voting for governor?

Damien Newton

We got a lot of political questions, so I’m going to address this upfront. Streetsblog California is part of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and I’m its executive director. On an official podcast, saying who I’m voting for would legally be considered an endorsement—so I can’t do that.

I can share professional impressions. The only current gubernatorial candidate I’ve ever met is Antonio Villaraigosa. When he was mayor of Los Angeles, his office was responsive, regularly provided quotes, and he did a long sit-down interview with me and one of our interns at the time. I’ll post links to that coverage with this podcast.

If you run into me on the street and want to ask who I’m voting for, I’m happy to tell you—but not here.

Similar questions came up about Phil Brock, Eric Garcetti, and others. I know it’s an AMA, but nonprofit rules still apply, and I take them seriously.

Question two: What surprised you most in your first year as editor?

Damien Newton

Tomorrow marks my one-year anniversary as editor. I’m not easily surprised by politicians saying one thing and doing another—but something did surprise me.

My predecessor, Melanie Curry, would listen to entire California Transportation Commission meetings. I tried to do that, and honestly, I can’t sit through the self-congratulation. The first few hours are often commissioners thanking each other and legislators endlessly. It’s mind-numbing. I usually don’t start listening until later sessions.

That said, the CTC does important work, and we cover it—sometimes positively, sometimes critically. I just can’t sit through all the applause.

Question three: Thoughts on upcoming ballot measures?

Damien Newton

It’s early, and we don’t know all the details yet. My gut feeling is that the Uber-backed ballot measure we covered recently is probably bad—maybe because Uber is pushing it.

It claims to be about safety, but it caps what lawyers can recover in crash-related lawsuits. That doesn’t strike me as a meaningful safety measure. I’m skeptical.

In contrast, Bay Area transit funding measures—even without full details—are likely necessary. Transit agencies face real fiscal cliffs. The state’s one-time infusion helps, but long-term funding will require local taxes. Federal help isn’t coming. We’re going to have to do this ourselves.

Question four: Which California city is doing the best job on safer streets?

Damien Newton

“Best” depends on how you define it. Oakland and San Francisco deserve credit for speed cameras. Santa Monica is rapidly building a connected bike network and expanding camera enforcement. Long Beach has also been a leader among mid-sized cities.

There’s a pattern—though not universal—that cities with younger councils tend to be more progressive on transportation.

I can tell you who’s doing the worst: Los Angeles. The city is actively resisting implementation of a voter-approved street safety ordinance. Guerrilla crosswalks exist because residents are filling the void left by inaction.

Question: What can regular people do to influence transportation policy?

Damien Newton

Know who your elected officials are. Join local bike and transit advocacy email lists. When it’s time to email or call, flood the inboxes.

Communicate constantly—not just about legislation, but about broken signs, unsafe streets, and poor DOT performance. Legislators often hear from fewer constituents than you’d expect.

A lesson from Santa Monica: organized community opposition can outweigh formal city council support. That influence works both ways—mobilized people can move policy.

Question: Least understood transportation issue in California?

Damien Newton

E-bikes. People confuse them with electric motorcycles. Cities don’t know how to regulate them, and the state hasn’t provided enough guidance. The result is a confusing patchwork of laws.

We ran an op-ed on this recently and plan to cover it more deeply in a future podcast.

Question: Biggest transportation issue lawmakers overlook?

Damien Newton

The connection between transportation, air pollution, and climate change. Many lawmakers think technology alone—EVs, futuristic transit, high-speed rail—will solve it.

I’m generally supportive of EVs and autonomous technology (not Tesla), but they won’t get us all the way there. We need more walking, biking, and transit now.

Question: How are your kids doing?

Damien Newton

They’re great. They’re 13 and 16 now. I don’t post photos anymore, but time really flies—I was editing Streetsblog Los Angeles before my son was born.

Magic wand question: What would you change?

Damien Newton

If I could wave a magic wand, I’d get ICE out of Los Angeles, California, and beyond. Transportation and urban policy are deeply tied to who feels safe using public space.

That’s my answer.

Closing

Damien Newton

If you stuck with me for 26 minutes of me talking to myself—thank you. Email me anytime at damien@streetsblog.org with story ideas or questions.

Thanks for supporting Streetsblog, helping us hit our 2025 fundraising goal, and let's do this again in 10 years.