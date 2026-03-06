The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Here's This Week's Videos:

Tuesday:

L.A. Metro transit ambassadors are making Metro trains and buses safer and more welcoming. SBLA speaks with real life ambassadors, and Madelyn Brozen, co-author of a recent UCLA study that found ambassadors are improving Metro riders' experiences.

Wednesday:

The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) weighs in on a crash where a Waymo rob-taxi crashed into a nine year-old outside of a Santa Monica elementary school.

Thursday:

I (Damien) will admit that sometimes when I've had a couple videos that are mired in the less-than-400-views, I do a video just because I think people will watch it. Did we need to do a video on the California High-Speed Rail Authority Business Plan when the more in depth article at Streetsblog did very well? Probably not. But did I make it anyway? Yes. Yes I did.