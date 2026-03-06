Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Video

The Week in Short Videos

Transit ambassadors, a Waymo crash, and High-Speed Rail.

7:55 AM PST on March 6, 2026

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Here's This Week's Videos:

Tuesday:

L.A. Metro transit ambassadors are making Metro trains and buses safer and more welcoming. SBLA speaks with real life ambassadors, and Madelyn Brozen, co-author of a recent UCLA study that found ambassadors are improving Metro riders' experiences.

@streetsblogla8

Are you seeing helpful Metro ambassadors when u ride? A recent UCLA report praised the program. #transitambassador

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Wednesday:

The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) weighs in on a crash where a Waymo rob-taxi crashed into a nine year-old outside of a Santa Monica elementary school.

Thursday:

I (Damien) will admit that sometimes when I've had a couple videos that are mired in the less-than-400-views, I do a video just because I think people will watch it. Did we need to do a video on the California High-Speed Rail Authority Business Plan when the more in depth article at Streetsblog did very well? Probably not. But did I make it anyway? Yes. Yes I did.

@streetsblogcal

“$2.7 Billion Cheaper?! California High-Speed Rail Surprises Everyone 🚄💰” #highspeedrailway #california #trains

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California
Joe Anthony
@https://bsky.app/profile/ohaijoe.bsky.social

Joe Anthony is a social media strategist, producer, and community organizer with over 15 years of experience across television, film, politics, non-profits, and major brands. A long-time advocate for cycling in Los Angeles and beyond, Joe introduced the #BikeLA hashtag in the early days of Twitter and helped shape how cyclists connect online by organizing uniform cycling hashtags in cities around the world.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

A stack of mostly good news heading into the weekend or. Alternate headline: let's hope I don't get sunstroke.

March 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Dedication: Crenshaw and Slauson to Forever be Known as “Nipsey Hussle Square”

“Age fourteen on up, my whole life took place on these four corners...This really was my foundation," Hussle told Current TV back in 2010. Now renamed in his honor, they pay tribute to how he transformed them.

March 5, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Measure HLA at Two Years: a Timeline of How L.A. City has Resisted Safer Multimodal Streets

With just 300 feet of HLA upgrades in two years, L.A. City's main effort has been to actively block HLA progress.

March 5, 2026
StreetSmart

StreetSmart 14.2 – The Governor’s Race and High Speed Rail

Yesterday was the legislature. Today is the Governor's Race and High-Speed Rail.

March 5, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

While it's certainly good news that a dangerous intersection is being fixed, how did it take so long for something called "Friante Roulette" to be prioritized?

March 5, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoFundraising

Help Streetsblog Expand in 2026

March 5, 2026
See all posts