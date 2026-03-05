- Mayor Lurie Leads Charge for Muni Measure (SFExaminer, GGExpress)
- Signature-Gathering, Including for Transit Measures, is Lucrative (SFStandard)
- SMART TrainFunding Set for June Ballot (MarinIJ)
- CAHSRA CEO Returns to Work Following Investigation (KCRA)
- Dangerous "Friante Roulette" Intersection Gets Safety Fixes in Fresno (Fresno Bee)
- LA Metro Announces Shuttle Bus Service For World Cup Matches (The Source, LAist, Spectrum1)
- Davis Activists Push for Upgrades to First Bike Lane in Country (SacBee)
- Long Beach Council Looks To Streamline Public Works For Safer Streets (LB Post)
- City Quickly Fixes Curb Daylighting Paint (SaMo Next)
- Editorial: Fixing Tunnel to Make it Safe for Bike/Walking Too Costly (Marin Independent)
- UCLA's Michael Manville Talks Congestion Pricing on It Turns Out Podcast
- FTA Made $686 Million in Grants to Modernize Transit Stations (Trains)
- Yup, Gas Prices Are Rising Because of Wars (Union-Trib)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
While it's certainly good news that a dangerous intersection is being fixed, how did it take so long for something called "Friante Roulette" to be prioritized?
