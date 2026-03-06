Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

A stack of mostly good news heading into the weekend or. Alternate headline: let's hope I don't get sunstroke.

7:50 AM PST on March 6, 2026

San Diego Trolley. Image by Roman Eugeniusz via Wikipedia

Yup, I'm running the LA Marathon this weekend. I'll be wearing green and the 2024 jersey. If you see me, say hi.

  • San Diego Ballot Measures Could Focus on Infrastructure (Union-Trib)
  • Studies Exploring Connected Light Rail for Fresno County (Fresno Bee)
  • BART Turning Parking to Housing (SF Gate)
  • High-Speed Rail Gets Some Positive Press (People, The Sun)
  • NTSB Seemingly Absolves Waymo in SaMo Crash (Next)
  • What Are Cities Going to do about Driverless Cars? (Vox)
  • Angelenos Cleaning Streets Themselves (Daily News)
  • What Info Do Bus Drivers Have to Give at Crash? (OC Register)
  • Muni Goes Viral (SF Gate)
  • We're Going Up! Up! Up!...Gas Prices That Is (SacBee, Union-Trib)
  • This Is Encouraging for Me...(LAT)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Video

The Week in Short Videos

Transit ambassadors, a Waymo crash, and High-Speed Rail.

March 6, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Dedication: Crenshaw and Slauson to Forever be Known as “Nipsey Hussle Square”

“Age fourteen on up, my whole life took place on these four corners...This really was my foundation," Hussle told Current TV back in 2010. Now renamed in his honor, they pay tribute to how he transformed them.

March 5, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Measure HLA at Two Years: a Timeline of How L.A. City has Resisted Safer Multimodal Streets

With just 300 feet of HLA upgrades in two years, L.A. City's main effort has been to actively block HLA progress.

March 5, 2026
StreetSmart

StreetSmart 14.2 – The Governor’s Race and High Speed Rail

Yesterday was the legislature. Today is the Governor's Race and High-Speed Rail.

March 5, 2026
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

While it's certainly good news that a dangerous intersection is being fixed, how did it take so long for something called "Friante Roulette" to be prioritized?

March 5, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoFundraising

Help Streetsblog Expand in 2026

March 5, 2026
See all posts