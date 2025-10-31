Friday’s Spooky Headlines

Skip to Content
8:50 AM PDT on October 31, 2025

  • Another CalMatters Study Shows CA Has Some of Country's Weakest Drunk Driving Laws
  • Kinder-Morgan and Philips 66 Propose New 1,300 Pipeline in SoCal (Union-Trib)
  • HSR NIMBYs Again, this time in Shafter (SFGate)
  • More on Bay Area Regional Transit Funding Measure (SJSpotLight)
  • New Signage on I-10 Help Truckers Find Rest Areas (OC Register)
  • Everybody HATES LAX's New Expensive Traffic Plan (Streets for All)
  • SacBee Slams "Sham" Homeless Summit, Twice
  • Polling Strengthens for Prop. 50 (Fresno Bee)
  • Seriously, WTF Is Wrong with Tesla? (Ars Technica)
  • Uber CEO: All Cars Will Be Autonomous by 2045 (Business Insider).
  • Uber Hopes to Launch AI Taxis in SF Next Year (Electrek).
  • Waymo Execs: AI Drivers Might Be Dangerous, But Wayles Dangerous Then Humans (Futurism)
    • See what I did there?

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Two Weeks After Anniversary of Fatal Malibu Crash, City Could Reject PCH Safety Improvements

After writing two weeks ago about Malibu trying to do right after a fatal crash, and covering their efforts to put speed cameras on the PCH for years, I feel like I'm in an alternate reality.

October 31, 2025
State E-bike Incentives

Letter to the Editor: The Injustice of Moving E-Bike Funds to Clean Cars 4 All

More on yesterday's disappointing news.

October 31, 2025
Streetsblog USAFriday Video

Friday Video: The Horrors of the Modern High-Tech Car

As more technology wheedles its way into our cars, they get scarier and scarier.

October 30, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Eyes on the Street: Nearly Completed Wilshire/La Cienega Station in Beverly Hills

Metro rail will arrive in Beverly Hills when the 4-mile 3-station D Line subway extension section 1 opens - by March 2026.

October 30, 2025
CA Air Resources Board (CARB)

CARB Quietly Ends the Statewide E-Bike Voucher Program

The sun sets on what was once a promising program.

October 30, 2025
Headlines

Today’s Headlines

It's pedestrian blaming season! But hey, kudos to Bakersfield.

October 30, 2025
