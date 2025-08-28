Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Is the transit disaster in Philly a warning or a spoiler for the Bay?

9:13 AM PDT on August 28, 2025

Streetsblog Los AngelesParking

L.A. Council Committee Approves Step toward Eliminating Parking Requirements

Off-street parking at new developments is not going away. If the city doesn't require parking, developers will still build parking.

August 27, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoPublic Transportation

Op-Ed: Let’s Make Muni’s 49 Van Ness/Mission Bus Work for San Francisco

A transformative BRT project that can’t keep up with demand.

August 27, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Free buses, hydrogen buses, bus lane enforcement, anti-ICE bus drivers...it's a bus heavy stack of headlines.

August 27, 2025
High-Speed Rail

High Speed Rail by 2032?: CHSRA Plans for Future as Feds Pull More Money from Project

High-speed rail in the Central Valley by 2032, to the Bay by 2038, and to L.A. by...sometime...

August 26, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoIssues, Campaigns and Miscellany

Call to Action: Protest Mayor Lurie’s Drive to Turn Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer

Advocates aren't letting Market Street go down without a fight.

August 26, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

What’s Going On with the 57/60 Confluence Project Construction?

Construction is a year behind schedule, but work is being re-staged to recoup time. Changes are not expected to affect drivers on the freeways.

August 26, 2025
