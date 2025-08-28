- Kids Leave for School at 6 a.m. Workers take $50 Uber Rides Because of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's "Death Spiral" Cuts. Coming Soon to the Bay Area Unless 2026 Ballot Measure Passes. (Associated Press, Streetsblog USA)
- Could Leasing to AI Data Centers Be Fiscal Lifeline to CAHSR? (Forbes)
- San Mateo Eliminating Caltrain Crossings (DailyJournal)
- LADOT Seeking Feedback on New Bike Barriers (BikingInLA)
- E-Bike "Incident" Leading to More Enforcement in Encinitas (Union-Trib)
- More on Protest of Car-Free Market Rollback (LocalNewsMatters)
- What Happens After ICE Raid at Car Wash (LB Post)
- People Accept Bike/Scooter Share (Planetizen)
- Feds. No Longer Collect Enough Data to Judge Traffic Safety (Transportation for America)
- Olympic Mountain Biking Slated for City of Industry (Single Tracks)
Today's Headlines
Thursday's Headlines
Is the transit disaster in Philly a warning or a spoiler for the Bay?
