Legislative Update at the Halfway Point: June 10, 2025

Last week was the deadline for bills to clear the house where they were introduced or they cannot be considered until the next legislative session. Last week, we covered the passage of two major pieces of legislation in their respective houses: Senator Scott Wiener’s (D-SF) SB 79 to upzone near transit and Assemblymember Rick Zbur’s AB 891, that allows Caltrans to use quick-build design to make state highways safer.

Another high priority piece of legislation for CalBike and advocates around the state was AB 954, The Bike Highways Bill, which would create two regional bikeway network pilots, testing the impact of bike highways on transportation mode shift. This legislation was placed “on suspense” and advocates feared it wouldn’t even receive a floor vote. It did, and it passed as well.

Legislation passed by one house still needs to be passed by the other before it heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk for final approval.

Here’s how other legislation discussed at Streetsblog fared in the first half of the legislative session.

AB 289, State highway work zone speed safety program: AB 289 would allow the state to use automated speed cameras to enforce speed limits in areas where roads are under construction or repair. It passed the Assembly.

AB 366, Ignition interlock devices: AB 366 would extend the operation of these provisions indefinitely after a driver is found guilty of a DUI and would repeal related reporting requirements. It passed the Assembly. Read more.

AB 394, Transit Safety Bill: AB 394 would expand existing legal protections offered to riders and transit operators by strengthening penalties for assaults against transit employees, broaden enforcement against trespassing on transit systems, and empower courts to issue prohibition orders restricting access to individuals convicted of violent offenses against transit workers. It passed the Assembly. Read more.

A.B. 697, Protected species: authorized take: State Route 37 improvements: A.B. 697 would allow for the construction of additional travel lanes on State Route 37 between Vallejo and State Route 121 in Sonoma County despite the project area running through protected habitats and wetlands passed the Assembly Water, Parks and Wildlife Committee. It has been referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. It passed the Assembly. Read more.

AB 939 The Safe, Sustainable, Traffic-Reducing Transportation Bond Act of 2026: AB 939 ,which would have placed a bond on the November 3, 2026 statewide ballot to fund sustainable transportation throughout California, did not receive a committee hearing or vote. Read more.

SB 63, San Francisco Bay area: local revenue measure: transportation funding: SB 63 would allow Bay Area transit agencies to place a measure on the November 2026 ballot to fund operations. It passed the Senate and is moving in the Assembly. Read more.

SB 71, California Environmental Quality Act: exemptions: transit projects: SB 71 would streamline the state-mandated environmental review under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for public transportation and bike and pedestrian infrastructure projects that reduce car dependency. It passed the Senate. Read more.

SB 222, Climate Disasters, Civil Actions: SB 222 would allow victims of climate disasters their insurers or the California FAIR Plan to sue oil companies to recoup losses was defeated in the Senate Judiciary Committee. Read more.

SB 445, Transportation: planning: complete streets facilities: sustainable transportation projects: S.B. 445 would create deadlines on local governments, special districts, telecommunications companies, and public and private utilities to comply with permitting processes so that the process will not be extended while local governments barter for concessions. It has passed the Senate and has begun moving in the Assembly.

SB 601, California Freshwater: S.B. 601 would restore state-level protections to California’s freshwater that used to exist under federal law. The bill has passed the Senate and has begun moving in the Assembly. Read more.