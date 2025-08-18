- Lawsuit to Stop SMART Train Bike Path in Marin/Sonoma (SFChron)
- LA Still State Leader for Sitting in Traffic Congestion (SacBee)
- OCTA Hosts Study Session on Bike Connectivity Plan
- LA Probably Can't Back Out of the Olympics (LAT)
- Watsonville Bike/Ped Deaths Outpace Rest of County, Here's How to Fix It (Santa Cruz Local)
- Fullerton Train Station Gets $800k Upgrade, Trackside Restaurant Incoming (OC Register)
- Teslas Burning on Car Carrier Lead to Shutdown of I-5 (Daily News)
- Key to Intercity Rail Growth: Stronger AMTRAK and Private Competition (Metro Magazine)
- New Problem: Cargo E-Bikes Blocking Lanes During Deliveries (Momentum Mag)
- Number of Homeless Killed by Drivers Decreasing (Union-Trib)
- Fresno's Belmont Ave. a Hot Spot for "Classic Food" (Fresno Bee)
- Muni Also Makes fun of Dodgers (SFGate)
- "Most Signifigant Heatwave of Summer" Moves to SoCal (Daily News)
Monday’s Headlines
A lot happened over the weekend!
