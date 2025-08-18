Skip to Content
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

A lot happened over the weekend!

8:55 AM PDT on August 18, 2025

  • Lawsuit to Stop SMART Train Bike Path in Marin/Sonoma (SFChron)
  • LA Still State Leader for Sitting in Traffic Congestion (SacBee)
  • OCTA Hosts Study Session on Bike Connectivity Plan
  • LA Probably Can't Back Out of the Olympics (LAT)
  • Watsonville Bike/Ped Deaths Outpace Rest of County, Here's How to Fix It (Santa Cruz Local)
  • Fullerton Train Station Gets $800k Upgrade, Trackside Restaurant Incoming (OC Register)
  • Teslas Burning on Car Carrier Lead to Shutdown of I-5 (Daily News)
  • Key to Intercity Rail Growth: Stronger AMTRAK and Private Competition (Metro Magazine)
  • New Problem: Cargo E-Bikes Blocking Lanes During Deliveries (Momentum Mag)
  • Number of Homeless Killed by Drivers Decreasing (Union-Trib)
  • Fresno's Belmont Ave. a Hot Spot for "Classic Food" (Fresno Bee)
  • Muni Also Makes fun of Dodgers (SFGate)
  • "Most Signifigant Heatwave of Summer" Moves to SoCal (Daily News)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Advocates: Here’s What to Tell The Feds You Want From the Next Big Transportation Bill

You only have two more days to comment on the next surface transportation bill (the biggie!). So here are some thoughts about what you should say.

August 17, 2025
Streetsblog California

Armchair Urbanist Reviews Basics of California HSR

In case you haven't heard, this is getting built with or without the feds -- and the Armchair Urbanist has some ideas on how to get it done faster that don't involve changing the alignment

August 15, 2025
Streetsblog California

Bike Bakersfield, Calbike Team Up to Flip the Script on Kern County Grand Jury

A Kern County Grand Jury released a ludicrous report about Bakersfield's bike safety implementation. Local bicyclists demonstrate why it's wrong.

August 15, 2025
Streetsblog California

Friday’s Headlines

Bakersfiled cyclists fight back against grand jury report.

August 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAPodcast

Talking Headways Podcast: The Powerless Brokers

Colin Parent of Circulate San Diego on why California can't build transit.

August 15, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Good Times and Good Signs in Santa Rosa

Advocates take a walking tour of the new wayfinding between the Santa Rosa SMART train station and the bus Transit Mall.

August 14, 2025
