Armchair Urbanist Reviews Basics of California HSR

California's high-speed rail project has become a political football, getting tossed back and forth between President Trump and Governor Newsom. With it in the national news so much, YouTuber Alan Fisher, better known as the Armchair Urbanist, just dropped a 20-minute video going over the project's basics. It addresses the Whac-A-Mole alignment criticisms, the disinformation put out by right-wing think tanks, and the legitimate problems that have jacked up the price.

He also makes it clear: the Newsom Administration is now all-in to get this done. And he suggests how the state can run high-speed trains directly to Sacramento sooner than planned.

If you're in the mood for an overview of California high-speed rail, check it out.