Caltrans

New Report Quantifies Five Years of Caltrans Freeway Expansion, including Demolitions

Between 2018 and 2023, Caltrans tore down 623 homes and businesses, to make way for 553 new miles of highway lanes

5:06 PM PST on March 5, 2025

Cover of Caltrans report on projects completed from 2018 to 2023

In 2023, the state legislature approved Senator Lena Gonzalez' S.B. 695 which mandated Caltrans share project data publicly. One result of the new legislation is a new Caltrans' report summing up five years of freeway expansion throughout the state. The report may not be scintillating reading material, but it is an invaluable resource in compiling a great deal of hard to find data on Caltrans projects.

This post touches on a few highlights in Caltrans' 342-page Select State Highway System Project Outcomes: 5-Year Summary of Projects Completed Between July 2018 to June 2023.

The biggest takeaway? Caltrans continues to add more and more freeway lanes all over California, contrary to some press and agency accounts asserting that the state's massive highway building is somehow in the past.

Map of Caltrans freeway expansion with total added lane miles for each county 2019-2023. This image and all other images and charts from State Highway System Project Outcomes.

From 2018 to 2023, Caltrans added 553 new highway system lane miles statewide. The counties with the most new miles were San Bernardino County (161.7 miles) and Los Angeles County (133.3 miles).

Caltrans freeway expansion adds lots of kinds of new lanes: toll lanes, HOV lanes, ramps, auxiliary lanes, etc. Nearly half of Caltrans' recently completed new lanes are general purpose lanes, the regular unmanaged kind of lanes that are well known to induce more driving, increasing congestion and pollution.

Caltrans has been adding lots of general purpose lanes, inducing lots of driving
Chart breaking down Caltrans freeway expansion by year and lane types

To expand freeways, Caltrans continues to tear down lots of homes and businesses. For the five years in the report, Caltrans reports relocating 317 homes and 306 businesses.

Caltrans notes that the widening of the 5 Freeway in L.A. County accounted for over 90 percent of demolitions between 2018-2023. Streetsblog L.A. has reported on that I-5 widening mega-project (and its demolitions totals.) Note that the harmful widening is not done; Caltrans local partner Metro just approved proceeding with environmental clearance on widening the adjacent stretch of the 5, as part of a $5+ billion mega-project to expand multiple connecting freeways.

Metro and Caltrans widening of the 5 Freeway in Southeast L.A. County accounted for over 90% of statewide home demolitions for freeway expansion

Caltrans Directors have repeatedly stated that their department isn't really massively expanding freeways, including statements that "In urban areas: Yes, we should be done with building new lane miles" and “Caltrans in the past was very focused on dealing with congestion primarily… We have since pivoted, completely done a 180.” This report provides some of the receipts that Caltrans continues to tear down communities that get in the way of their ongoing freeway expansion.

Read More:

