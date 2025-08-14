Streetsblog California Is Joining the World of Short Videos

Starting next week, Streetsblog California will begin posting short-form videos on a new account at TikTok and our existing accounts on Facebook, and Instagram.

In the short term, these videos will be included in our morning headlines roundup. Eventually, they’ll be exclusive content for our followers and their friends on these channels. The Streetsblog California channels will feature three types of videos:

Highlighting some of the best work from all of the Streetsblogs. Going into greater depth on some stories that appear in the headlines roundup, but that we won’t be writing a full article on. Sharing breaking news that will be covered in greater depth in a long-form story later.

We’re excited to get started in this new medium and hope you’ll help spread the word. For now, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.