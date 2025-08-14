- Disaster Relief Bill Pauses Bike Parking in New Buildings Requirement (CAP Radio)
- CAL Spending $55 Million on EV Charger Grants (Union-Trib)
- Legislative Fight To Extend CA Cap-and-Trade (LAT)
- LA Metro D Line Subway Construction Progress (Beverly Press)
- Caltrain Weekend Ridership Gains (SMDailyJournal)
- More on VTA Super Deep BART Tunnel Plan (ABC7)
- Op/Ed Asks if CAHSR Should Keep Going (SacBee)
- Micro-Transit Running in South San Diego (Union-Tribune)
- Brea Public Art Project Turns 50 (OC Register)
- The Politics of Naming Open Space (Fresno Bee)
- Arguments in Newsom v Trump Case Over Guard Deployment Are Over (SacBee)
- Amtrak's Plans for State-Supported Lines Not Looking Good Under Trump/Duffy (Railway Age)
- Trump Targeting Black-Led Cities (SFChron)
- Daily Memo Recaps Continued ICE Terror (L.A. Taco)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
I don't think they meant to pause the new bike parking requirement...but paused it is.
No, Washington Post, Driver’s Ed Isn’t The ‘Main Cause’ of Our Road Violence Crisis
A recent Washington Post article blamed bad driver's ed for America's dismal roadway safety stats — and gets a lot of facts wildly wrong.
Wednesday’s Headlines
The mountain bike park in Santa Clarita sounds pretty great.
Four Policies Progressives Are Backing for the Next Big Transportation Bill
Progressives are refusing to water down their ambitions in the face of a deeply divided Washington.
Planters in West Portal are Remnant of a Once-Bold Safety Project
The new planters are nice, but are also a symbol of a family betrayed by San Francisco politics.
Stoner Park Crosswalk Saga Draws Attention to L.A.’s Transportation Safety Dysfunction
The story of West L.A. activists creating DIY crosswalks to a popular park caught their Councilmembers' attention and shamed the city into making permanent improvements.
CalBike’s Next “Online Summit Session” Will Be on 8/20 on Bike Highways
They're still firming up the details, but we can announce that the 2026 California Bicycle Summit will be held in Sacramento next April.