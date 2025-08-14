Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

I don't think they meant to pause the new bike parking requirement...but paused it is.

9:40 AM PDT on August 14, 2025

Work continues within a K-rail work zone at the Wilshire/Rodeo station in Beverly Hills. (photo by Edwin Folven, link to Beverly Press below).

  • Disaster Relief Bill Pauses Bike Parking in New Buildings Requirement (CAP Radio)
  • CAL Spending $55 Million on EV Charger Grants (Union-Trib)
  • Legislative Fight To Extend CA Cap-and-Trade (LAT)
  • LA Metro D Line Subway Construction Progress (Beverly Press)
  • Caltrain Weekend Ridership Gains (SMDailyJournal)
  • More on VTA Super Deep BART Tunnel Plan (ABC7)
  • Op/Ed Asks if CAHSR Should Keep Going (SacBee)
  • Micro-Transit Running in South San Diego (Union-Tribune)
  • Brea Public Art Project Turns 50 (OC Register)
  • The Politics of Naming Open Space (Fresno Bee)
  • Arguments in Newsom v Trump Case Over Guard Deployment Are Over (SacBee)
  • Amtrak's Plans for State-Supported Lines Not Looking Good Under Trump/Duffy (Railway Age)
  • Trump Targeting Black-Led Cities (SFChron)
    • Daily Memo Recaps Continued ICE Terror (L.A. Taco)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

