- Sacramento Council Approves Car Centric New Bridge (SacBee)
- More on BART Ridership Increase (UnderscoreSF)
- Sacramento Will Use Bus Cams to Issue Tickets (SacBee)
- S.F. Installs First Speed Camera (UnderscoreSF, SFStandard)
- Santa Clarita Bike Lane Still Causing Controversy (The Signal)
- Ballona Creek Bike Path Extension Is Coming (Streets4All)
- Feds Officially Cancel Grants for E-Car Chargers (Politico)
- Urban Bus Ridership Growing Faster Than Air, Cars (Smart Cities Dive)
- But NBC Universal Can Call a Car-Centric Campus "Green" (LAT)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Safety upgrades in the Bay, Sacramento, and more even as the feds. retreat on clean transportation.
