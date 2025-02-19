Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Safety upgrades in the Bay, Sacramento, and more even as the feds. retreat on clean transportation.

9:53 AM PST on February 19, 2025

  • Sacramento Council Approves Car Centric New Bridge (SacBee)
  • More on BART Ridership Increase (UnderscoreSF)
  • Sacramento Will Use Bus Cams to Issue Tickets (SacBee)
  • S.F. Installs First Speed Camera (UnderscoreSFSFStandard)
  • Santa Clarita Bike Lane Still Causing Controversy (The Signal)
  • Ballona Creek Bike Path Extension Is Coming (Streets4All)
  • Feds Officially Cancel Grants for E-Car Chargers (Politico)
  • Urban Bus Ridership Growing Faster Than Air, Cars (Smart Cities Dive)
  • But NBC Universal Can Call a Car-Centric Campus "Green" (LAT)

For more headlines: SBLA, SBSF, SBUSA

Senator Scott Wiener

Wiener Introduces Legislation to Speed-Up Permitting for Major Transit Projects – Including High Speed Rail

“Public transportation is critical to California’s future, but a broken permit process has eroded Californians’ trust in transit agencies’ ability to deliver projects on time and on budget.”

February 19, 2025
Streetsblog USAVision Zero

Are We Starting to Treat Plane Crashes The Way We Treat Car Crashes?

February 19, 2025
Transportation Funding

CalBike Summit Session This Thursday: Creative Approaches to Funding Active Transportation Infrastructure

It’s time to get creative when planning how to fund active transportation in California.

February 18, 2025
