- Reminder: Today's the Last Day To Submit Proposals for CalBike Panels
- Waymo's Plans for Sacramento (SacBee)
- CAHSR 2026 Preview (Newsweek)
- LA Metro Board Members Try to Rescue Open Streets Funding (Daily News via Biking in LA)
- Even More on State's E-Bike Rebate Program Retreat (CapRadio)
- Ukiah Finally Gets Mountain Bike Trail It's Been Waiting 2 Decades For (Singletrack)
- Cuts in Staff Looking Into Vehicle Defects, Sleepier Transit Drivers...Trump Looks to Make Our Roads Dangerous Again (Pro Publica)
- Advocates Need Narrative, Not Stats, to Convince People About Safety . (Fast Company)
- Feds: Oakland PD Investigate Misconduct Too Slowly (East Bay Times)
- Breaking: This Is a Bad Week for Travel (SF Gate, OC Register)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Calbike, Waymo, E-bikes, and More...
UCLA Report Shows How Freeway Construction Last Century Was Used to Destroy and Divide Communities of Color.
“Understanding the history of racism in freeway development can inform restorative justice in these areas.”
Op-ed: Waymo May Finally Teach Americans the Speed Limit
Do Americans even understand that posted speed limits aren't advisory?
Monday’s Headlines
It's going to be a short week, but we have some exciting content before the break.
The Week in Short Videos
Day of Remembrance, Robot Encounters, and Trump Loves Climate Change.
Metro November 2025 Board Committee Round-Up: Gondola, Valley Light Rail, Open Streets, and More
More open streets funding (maybe), East San Fernando Valley rail, battery-electric buses, and second time around gondola approval.
Commentary: Muni’s Near-Disaster is About More than a Sleeping Train Operator
The incident demands a thorough review of management, because the train operator wasn't the only one asleep on the job.