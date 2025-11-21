Skip to Content
The Week in Short Videos

Day of Remembrance, Robot Encounters, and Trump Loves Climate Change.

3:26 PM PST on November 21, 2025

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday:

Streetsblog California took a quick look at three events from Sunday's Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

@streetsblogcal

Across California, families and advocates marked the World Day of Remembrance with vigils, street installations, and calls for real action on safety. These memorials are a powerful reminder that every life lost is preventable. WorldDayOfRemembrance WDoR TrafficViolence VisionZero

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday:

When filming last week's video about creating a pedestrian plaza in Koreatown, Streetsblog Los Angeles ran into a persistent delivery robot.

@streetsblogla8

Here’s a silly outtake from SBLA’s 6th Street vid. For more serious content, see the previous (or the next) SBLA video! #koreatown #irobot #blooperreel

♬ Robots Dancing in the 80s 30 Second - 佚名

Friday:

You have to hand it to President Trump. When he loves something, as he loves Climate Change and air pollution, he does what he can to support it.

@streetsblogcal

How much Does #DonaldTrump love Climate Change? Here's five ways he showed his devotion in just the last two weeks. ClimateCrisis ClimatePolitics PoliticalAccountability TransitMatters SafeStreets SustainableTransport EnvironmentMatters ClimateReality

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Read More:

