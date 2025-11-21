The Week in Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Monday:

Streetsblog California took a quick look at three events from Sunday's Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

@streetsblogcal Across California, families and advocates marked the World Day of Remembrance with vigils, street installations, and calls for real action on safety. These memorials are a powerful reminder that every life lost is preventable. WorldDayOfRemembrance WDoR TrafficViolence VisionZero ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday:

When filming last week's video about creating a pedestrian plaza in Koreatown, Streetsblog Los Angeles ran into a persistent delivery robot.

Friday:

You have to hand it to President Trump. When he loves something, as he loves Climate Change and air pollution, he does what he can to support it.